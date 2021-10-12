High school football standings: Week 9

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Conf. Overall
Glenn 3-0 4-1
Reagan 3-1 4-3
East Forsyth 2-1 5-1
Davie County 2-2 5-2
Mount Tabor 1-2 3-3
West Forsyth 1-2 3-3
Reynolds 1-3 2-5
Parkland 0-3 1-5
Friday’s games
Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV-48)
Reagan at Parkland
Reynolds at East Forsyth
West Forsyth at Davie County
METRO 4-A
Conf. Overall
Grimsley 4-0 7-0
Northern Guilford 4-0 7-0
Page 4-0 4-3
Southeast Guilford 2-2 43-3
Northwest Guilford 1-3 3-4
Southwest Guilford 1-3 3-4
Ragsdale 0-4 1-6
Western Guilford 0-4 1-5
Friday’s games
Grimsley at Southwest Guilford
Northern Guilford at Page
Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford
Western Guilford at Southeast Guilford
MID-STATE 3-A
Conf. Overall
Dudley 4-0 6-1
Eastern Guilford 4-0 5-1
Rockingham County 2-1 3-2
Southern Guilford 2-2 3-4
Atkins 1-3 1-5
Smith 1-3 2-5
High Point Central 0-2 1-4
Northeast Guilford 0-3 0-6
Tuesday’s game
Northeast Guilford at High Point Central
Friday’s games
Dudley at Rockingham County
Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford
Northeast Guilford at Atkins
Smith at High Point Central
MID-STATE 2-A
Conf. Overall
McMichael 3-0 5-2
Reidsville 3-0 6-0
Walkertown 2-1 4-3
North Forsyth 2-2 3-4
West Stokes 2-2 4-2
Morehead 0-3 1-6
Andrews 0-4 1-6
Thursday’s game
Morehead at Andrews
Friday’s games
McMichael at Walkertown
North Forsyth at North Surry
West Stokes at Reidsville
CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A
Conf. Overall
Comm. School of Davidson 3-0 4-2
Mountain Island Charter 3-1 6-1
Pine Lake Prep 3-1 4-2
Carver 2-1 4-3
Winston-Salem Prep 0-2 0-6
Bishop McGuinness 0-3 1-5
Christ the King 0-3 1-6
Friday’s games
Bishop McGuinness at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter
Carver at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson
Winston-Salem Prep at Huntersville Christ the King
OTHERS
Conf. Overall
a-High Point Christian 0-0 3-3
b-North Davidson 2-0 3-3
b-Oak Grove 1-1 4-2
a-NCISAA b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.
Friday’s games
Asheboro at North Davidson
High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian
Oak Grove at Ledford
