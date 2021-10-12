 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football standings: Week 9
0 Comments

High school football standings: Week 9

  • 0

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Conf. Overall

Glenn 3-0 4-1

Reagan 3-1 4-3

East Forsyth 2-1 5-1

Davie County 2-2 5-2

Mount Tabor 1-2 3-3

West Forsyth 1-2 3-3

Reynolds 1-3 2-5

Parkland 0-3 1-5

Friday’s games

Glenn at Mount Tabor (WMYV-48)

Reagan at Parkland

Reynolds at East Forsyth

West Forsyth at Davie County

METRO 4-A

Conf. Overall

Grimsley 4-0 7-0

Northern Guilford 4-0 7-0

Page 4-0 4-3

Southeast Guilford 2-2 43-3

Northwest Guilford 1-3 3-4

Southwest Guilford 1-3 3-4

Ragsdale 0-4 1-6

Western Guilford 0-4 1-5

Friday’s games

Grimsley at Southwest Guilford

Northern Guilford at Page

Ragsdale at Northwest Guilford

Western Guilford at Southeast Guilford

MID-STATE 3-A

Conf. Overall

Dudley 4-0 6-1

Eastern Guilford 4-0 5-1

Rockingham County 2-1 3-2

Southern Guilford 2-2 3-4

Atkins 1-3 1-5

Smith 1-3 2-5

High Point Central 0-2 1-4

Northeast Guilford 0-3 0-6

Tuesday’s game

Northeast Guilford at High Point Central

Friday’s games

Dudley at Rockingham County

Eastern Guilford at Southern Guilford

Northeast Guilford at Atkins

Smith at High Point Central

MID-STATE 2-A

Conf. Overall

McMichael 3-0 5-2

Reidsville 3-0 6-0

Walkertown 2-1 4-3

North Forsyth 2-2 3-4

West Stokes 2-2 4-2

Morehead 0-3 1-6

Andrews 0-4 1-6

Thursday’s game

Morehead at Andrews

Friday’s games

McMichael at Walkertown

North Forsyth at North Surry

West Stokes at Reidsville

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

Conf. Overall

Comm. School of Davidson 3-0 4-2

Mountain Island Charter 3-1 6-1

Pine Lake Prep 3-1 4-2

Carver 2-1 4-3

Winston-Salem Prep 0-2 0-6

Bishop McGuinness 0-3 1-5

Christ the King 0-3 1-6

Friday’s games

Bishop McGuinness at Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter

Carver at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

Huntersville Lake Norman Charter at Community School of Davidson

Winston-Salem Prep at Huntersville Christ the King

OTHERS

Conf. Overall

a-High Point Christian 0-0 3-3

b-North Davidson 2-0 3-3

b-Oak Grove 1-1 4-2

a-NCISAA b-Mid-Piedmont 3-A.

Friday’s games

Asheboro at North Davidson

High Point Christian at Indian Trail Metrolina Christian

Oak Grove at Ledford

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News