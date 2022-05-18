 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Third round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 13 West Forsyth 10, No. 28 Ragsdale 0

No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park 11, No. 14 Reagan 5

West Regional semifinal

Friday's game

No. 13 West Forsyth (25-5) at No. 1 Charlotte Providence (30-0)

SOFTBALL

Third round

Tuesday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 East Forsyth 4, No. 4 Mooresville 2

No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 6, No. 6 Northwest Guilford 1

CLASS 3-A

No. 3 North Buncombe 3, No. 6 Rockingham County 1

No. 2 Boiling Springs Crest 3, No. 10 North Davidson 1

CLASS 2-A

No. 5 West Stokes 4, No. 13 McMichael 3

No. 2 West Stanly 11, No. 23 Morehead 0

West Regional semifinal

Friday's game

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 1 Alexander Central (25-2)

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West regional championship

Tuesday's result

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

No. 1 Lake Norman Charter 18, No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 6

GIRLS LACROSSE

West regional championship

Tuesday's result

No. 1 Charlotte Catholic 17, No. 3 Northwest Guilford 8

GIRLS SOCCER

Second round

Thursday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page (15-4-2) at No. 5 Northwest Guilford (17-2-2), 7 p.m.

No. 11 Northern Guilford (16-3-2) at No. 6 Asheville Roberson (16-3-1)

CLASS 3-A

No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus (15-4-0) at No. 6 North Davidson (15-4-3)

No. 23 North Iredell (13-7-1) at No. 7 Atkins (15-1-3)

CLASS 1-A

No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy (12-3-1) at No. 5 South Stokes (17-4-0)

No. 14 Cornerstone Charter (13-5-1) at No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King (13-2-0)

No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (10-9-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (16-4-0), 6:30 p.m.

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

CLASS 3-A

No. 3 High Point Christian 5, No. 2 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian 3

CLASS 2-A

No. 2 (West) Westchester 4, No. 1 (East) Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 3

Championships

(Best-of-three)

Friday and Saturday

CLASS 3-A

At Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy

No. 3 High Point Christian (24-8) vs. No. 1 Huntersville SouthLake Christian (16-6)

CLASS 2-A

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

No. 2 (West) Westchester (17-4) vs. No. 1 (West) Burlington School (20-6)

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Semifinal

Tuesday's result

No. 4 Asheville School (7-8) at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 15, No. 4 Asheville School 3

Championship

At Concord Cannon School

Saturday's game

No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (11-6) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (12-3), 3:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Semifinal

Tuesday's result

 No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 23, No. 3 Fayetteville Academy 12

Championship

At Charlotte Latin

Saturday's game

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (13-4) vs. No. 1 Davidson Day (14-1)

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3-A

Semifinal

Tuesday's result

No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 2, No. 6 Cary Christian 1

Championship

Saturday's game

No. 1 Wilmington Coastal Christian (16-4) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (16-0), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3-A

Semifinal

Tuesday's result

No. 1 High Point Christian 10, No. 5 Fayetteville Christian 3

Championship

(Best-of-three)

At Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy

Friday and Saturday

No. 1 High Point Christian (14-6-1) vs. No. 2 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (13-6)

BOYS TENNIS

Semifinals

Tuesday's results

DIVISION I

No. 1 Cary Academy 5, No. 4 Greensboro Day 3

DIVISION II

No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 5, No. 4 Kinston Arendell Parrott Academy 0

DIVISION II

Championship

At Rocky Mount Faith Christian

Saturday's match

No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy (14-1) vs. No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (15-3)

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

