HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
West Regional semifinal
Friday's result
No. 1 Charlotte Providence 4, No. 13 West Forsyth 3
SOFTBALL
West Regional semifinal
Friday's game
CLASS 4-A
No. 5 East Forsyth 3, No. 1 Alexander Central 1
West Reginal final
Tuesday's game
No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-2)
GIRLS SOCCER
Second round
Thursday's results
CLASS 4-A
No. 12 Page 1, No. 5 Northwest Guilford 0
No. 6 Asheville Roberson 2, No. 11 Northern Guilford 1
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 North Davidson 2, No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus 1
No. 7 Atkins 2, No. 23 North Iredell 1
CLASS 1-A
No. 5 South Stokes 2, No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy 1
No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King 7, No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 0
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 7, No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day 1
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A
No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)
No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)
CLASS 1-A
No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.
NCISAA
Area teams
BASEBALL
Championships
(Best-of-three)
CLASS 3-A
At Moor Park, Mooresville
Huntersville SouthLake Christian 12, High Point Christian 1
High Point Christian 2, SouthLake Christian 1
High Point Christian 8, SouthLake Christian 4 (High Point Christian wins championship, 2-1)
CLASS 2-A
At Rocky Mount Faith Christian
Burlington School 12, Westchester 1
Burlington School 11, Westchester 5 (Burlington School wins championship, 2-0)
BOYS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
Championship
At Concord Cannon School
Saturday's result
No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 9, No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 7
GIRLS LACROSSE
DIVISION II
Championship
At Charlotte Latin
Saturday's result
No. 1 Davidson Day 15, No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 13
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 3-A
Championship
Saturday's result
No. 2 Forsyth Country Day 5, No. 1 Wilmington Coastal Christian 0
SOFTBALL
CLASS 3-A
Championship
(Best-of-three)
At North Davidson HS
Friday and Saturday
High Point Christian 3, Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian 0
Hickory Grove Christian 11, High Point Christian 10
High Point Christian 12, Hickory Grove Christian 7 (High Point Christian wins championship, 2-1)
BOYS TENNIS
DIVISION II
Championship
At Rocky Mount Faith Christian
Saturday's result
No. 1 Forsyth Country Day 5, No. 2 Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 2
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.