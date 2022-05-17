 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Third round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 28 Ragsdale (16-10) at No. 13 West Forsyth (24-5), 6 p.m.

No. 14 Reagan (21-6) at No. 11 Charlotte Myers Park (21-4), 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Third round

Tuesday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 5 East Forsyth (23-1) at No. 4 Mooresville (21-4), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Northwest Guilford (22-5) at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (18-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 Rockingham County (24-2) at No. 3 North Buncombe (21-1), 6 p.m.

No. 10 North Davidson (18-6) at No. 2 Boiling Springs Crest (23-2), 6 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

No. 13 McMichael (21-6) at No. 5 West Stokes (18-4-1), 6 p.m.

No. 23 Morehead (16-8) at No. 2 West Stanly (23-4), 6:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

West regional championship

Tuesday's game

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (18-4) at No. 1 Lake Norman Charter (17-3), 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

West regional championship

Tuesday's game

No. 3 Northwest Guilford (18-1) at No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (20-3), 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

First round

Monday's results

CLASS 4-A

No. 8 Watauga 3, No. 25 Southwest Guilford 1

No. 9 Charlotte Independence 3, No. 24 Ragsdale 0

No. 5 Northwest Guilford 2, No. 28 Huntersville Hopewell 0

No. 12 Page 2, No. 21 East Forsyth 1

No. 3 Cornelius Hough 6, No. 30 Reagan 0

No. 14 Concord Cox Mill 3, No. 19 Grimsley 1

No. 11 Northern Guilford 3, No. 22 Asheville Reynolds 0

No. 26 Mooresville 4, No. 7 West Forsyth 2

CLASS 3-A

No. 8 Enka 5, No. 25 Oak Grove 0

No. 6 North Davidson 4, No. 27 Central Cabarrus 0

No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus 1, No. 22 Rockingham County 0

No. 7 Atkins 2, No. 26 Ledford 0

CLASS 2-A

No. 17 Denver Lincoln Charter 9, No. 16 McMichael 0

No. 8 Madison 8, No. 25 North Forsyth 0

CLASS 1-A

No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy 9, No. 21 South Davidson 0

No. 14 Cornerstone Charter 6, No. 19 Carver 1

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness 11, No. 31 Cashiers Blue Ridge Early College 2

Second round

Thursday's games

CLASS 4-A

No. 12 Page (15-4-2) at No. 5 Northwest Guilford (17-2-2)

No. 11 Northern Guilford (16-3-2) at No. 6 Asheville Roberson (16-3-1)

CLASS 3-A

No. 11 Northwest Cabarrus (15-4-0) at No. 6 North Davidson (15-4-3)

No. 23 North Iredell (13-7-1) at No. 7 Atkins (15-1-3)

CLASS 1-A

No. 12 N.C. Leadership Academy (12-3-1) at No. 5 South Stokes (17-4-0)

No. 14 Cornerstone Charter (13-5-1) at No. 3 Huntersville Christ the King (13-2-0)

No. 15 Misenheimer Gray Stone Day (10-9-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (16-4-0)

NCISAA

Area teams

BASEBALL

Semifinals

Tuesday's games

CLASS 3-A

No. 3 High Point Christian (23-8) at No. 2 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (14-10-1), 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A

No. 2 (West) Westchester (16-4) at No. 1 (East) Goldsboro Wayne Country Day (24-4), 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Semifinal

Tuesday's game

No. 4 Asheville School (7-8) at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (11-3), 7 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

DIVISION II

Semifinal

Tuesday's game

No. 3 Fayetteville Academy (11-2) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (12-4), 5 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3-A

Semifinal

Tuesday's match

No. 6 Cary Christian (11-6-0) at No. 2 Forsyth Country Day (15-0-1), 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

CLASS 3-A

Semifinal

Tuesday's game

No. 5 Fayetteville Christian (7-8) vs. No. 1 High Point Christian (13-6-1) at Wallburg Baptist Church, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Quarterfinals

Monday's results

DIVISION I

No. 4 Greensboro Day 5, No. 5 Matthews Carmel Christian 4

DIVISION III

No. 1 Rocky Mount Academy 5, No. 8 Westchester 0

Semifinals

Tuesday's matches

DIVISION I

No. 4 Greensboro Day (15-6) at No. 1 Cary Academy (15-1)

DIVISION II

No. 5 Calvary Day (8-7) at No. 1 Forsyth Country Day (14-3), 3 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

