 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFF SCOREBOARD

  • 0

NCHSAA

Area teams

SOFTBALL

West Regional finals

Best-of-three

No. 5 East Forsyth (24-1) at No. 3 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge (20-2)

All games at 7 p.m.

Tuesday: At Marvin Ridge

Wednesday: At East Forsyth

Friday (if necessary): At Marvin Ridge

GIRLS SOCCER

Third round

Tuesday's matches

(Postponed from Monday)

CLASS 4-A

People are also reading…

No. 13 Charlotte Myers Park (14-3-3) at No. 12 Page (16-4-2), 7 p.m.

CLASS 3-A

No. 6 North Davidson (16-4-3) at No. 3 West Henderson (19-3-1)

No. 7 Atkins (16-1-3) at No. 2 Belmont South Point (21-0-0)

CLASS 1-A

No. 7 Asheboro Uwharrie Charter (9-6-1) at No. 2 Bishop McGuinness (17-4-0), 6 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert