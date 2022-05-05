HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

Area teams

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS 4-A

Second round

Friday's games

No. 16 Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Cornelius Hough

No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford

No. 13 Mount Tabor at No. 4 Reynolds

No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman

No. 15 Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Matthews Weddington

CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A

Second round

Friday's games

No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory

No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep

No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye

GIRLS LACROSSE

Second round

Thursday's game

No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness

Friday's games

No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth

No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough

No. 13 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Matthews Weddington

No. 14 Mount Tabor at No. 3 Northwest Guilford

No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Reynolds

BOYS TENNIS

Third round

Monday's matches

CLASS 4-A

No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page

CLASS 1-A

No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness

CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS

BASEBALL

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

No. 4 Ragsdale 5, No. 1 Northwest Guilford 3

No. 2 Southwest Guilford 9, No. 3 Northern Guilford 2

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 4 Ragsdale at No. 2 Southwest Guilford

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 3 West Forsyth

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

At Ledford

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 2 North Davidson

MID-STATE 3-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

No. 1 Eastern Guilford 12, No. 5 Northeast Guilford 0

No. 3 Dudley 21, No. 2 Rockingham County 11

Championship

Friday's game

No. 3 Dudley at No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Walkertown

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 2 Morehead

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

Championship

Wednesday's result

Cornerstone Charter 7, Bethany Community 1

SOFTBALL

METRO 4-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

No. 1 Northwest Guilford 6, No. 4 Page 1

No. 2 Northern Guilford 11, No. 3 Southwest Guilford 1

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 3 West Forsyth at No. 1 East Forsyth

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 2 North Davidson at No. 1 Central Davidson

MID-STATE 3-A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

No. 1 Rockingham County 15, No. 4 Dudley 0

No. 2 Eastern Guilford 3, No. 3 Southern Guilford 2

Championship

Friday's game

No. 2 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.

MID-STATE 2-A

At Walkertown

Championship

Thursday's game

No. 3 Morehead vs. No. 1 West Stokes

NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A

At N.C. Leadership Academy

Thursday's game

Championship

No. 2 Bethany Community vs. No. 1 Cornerstone Charter

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.