HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD

NCHSAA PLAYOFFS
Area teams
BOYS LACROSSE
CLASS 4-A
Second round
Friday's games
No. 16 Southwest Guilford at No. 1 Cornelius Hough
No. 12 Page at No. 5 Northern Guilford
No. 13 Mount Tabor at No. 4 Reynolds
No. 10 Reagan at No. 7 Lake Norman
No. 15 Northwest Guilford at No. 2 Matthews Weddington
CLASS 3-A/2-A/1-A
Second round
Friday's games
No. 14 Eastern Guilford at No. 3 Hickory
No. 10 Atkins at No. 7 Mooresville Pine Lake Prep
No. 2 Bishop McGuinness, bye
GIRLS LACROSSE
Second round
Thursday's game
No. 10 Page at No. 7 Bishop McGuinness
Friday's games
No. 9 Charlotte Myers Park at No. 8 West Forsyth
No. 12 East Forsyth at No. 5 Cornelius Hough
No. 13 Northern Guilford at No. 4 Matthews Weddington
No. 14 Mount Tabor at No. 3 Northwest Guilford
No.18 Charlotte Ardrey Kell at No. 2 Reynolds
BOYS TENNIS
Third round
Monday's matches
CLASS 4-A
No. 7 Waxhaw Marvin Ridge at No. 6 Page
CLASS 1-A
No. 9 East Wilkes at No. 4 Bishop McGuinness
CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS
BASEBALL
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
No. 4 Ragsdale 5, No. 1 Northwest Guilford 3
No. 2 Southwest Guilford 9, No. 3 Northern Guilford 2
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 4 Ragsdale at No. 2 Southwest Guilford
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 1 East Forsyth at No. 3 West Forsyth
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
At Ledford
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 4 Oak Grove vs. No. 2 North Davidson
MID-STATE 3-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
No. 1 Eastern Guilford 12, No. 5 Northeast Guilford 0
No. 3 Dudley 21, No. 2 Rockingham County 11
Championship
Friday's game
No. 3 Dudley at No. 1 Eastern Guilford, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Walkertown
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 2 Morehead
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
Championship
Wednesday's result
Cornerstone Charter 7, Bethany Community 1
SOFTBALL
METRO 4-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
No. 1 Northwest Guilford 6, No. 4 Page 1
No. 2 Northern Guilford 11, No. 3 Southwest Guilford 1
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 2 Northern Guilford at No. 1 Northwest Guilford
CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 3 West Forsyth at No. 1 East Forsyth
MID-PIEDMONT 3-A
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 2 North Davidson at No. 1 Central Davidson
MID-STATE 3-A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
No. 1 Rockingham County 15, No. 4 Dudley 0
No. 2 Eastern Guilford 3, No. 3 Southern Guilford 2
Championship
Friday's game
No. 2 Eastern Guilford at No. 1 Rockingham County, 6 p.m.
MID-STATE 2-A
At Walkertown
Championship
Thursday's game
No. 3 Morehead vs. No. 1 West Stokes
NORTHWEST PIEDMONT 1-A
At N.C. Leadership Academy
Thursday's game
Championship
No. 2 Bethany Community vs. No. 1 Cornerstone Charter
