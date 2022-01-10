Higher construction costs, pricier mobile homes impact NC hurricane recovery effort

That makes modular homes more wind resistant, Hogshead said, and they have drywall inside that is one of the features making them more energy efficient.

The first modular home built for North Carolina's disaster recovery can be found in Fairmont, on 32 acres of Robeson County land that has been in William Burnes' family since 1887. Burnes was raised on the land until moving to New York City when he was 13 years old, and he returned shortly before Hurricane Matthew to care for his aging mother.

"I got hit first by Matthew, and then Florence came along and wiped us out," Burnes said. "It flooded us out from the top."

Mold and mildew started to creep through the house after Florence, pushing their way from room to room. Burnes tried to stay ahead of them, closing off areas that had been infected until he was left with only an enclosed front porch to live on.

As the mold and mildew advanced through the house, Burnes said, they ruined all of his furniture.

"I had to burn all that up," he said.