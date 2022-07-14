Highway Patrol: Crash claims the life of Greensboro firefighter's 6-year-old daughter

GREENSBORO — Members of the Greensboro Fire Department are supporting another of their families touched by tragedy in recent days.

A spokesman for the State Highway Patrol said the agency was notified Wednesday that the 6-year-old daughter of Greensboro firefighter Sherone Lee Shoffner had died from injuries received during a crash early Sunday in Trinity.

Sunday’s accident happened less than 24 hours after longtime Greensboro firefighter Rick Murrell died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Browns Summit that also critically injured his wife; a 16-year-old boy faces charges in that accident.

Troopers said Shoffner, 43, and his family were taken to Moses Cone Hospital after the crash, which happened at 5:50 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 85 near Finch Farm Road in Randolph County.

Natisha Lafaye Poindexter, 41, of Burlington was traveling south on Interstate-85 in a 2021 Chevrolet Traverse when troopers said she failed to slow down and struck the rear of Shoffner’s 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Both vehicles traveled off the road to the right and struck a series of trees, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Shoffner, and three passengers in his vehicle, Latasha Boykins Shoffner, 36, and two children, ages 14 and 6, received serious, life-threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Poindexter and two passengers in her vehicle, Sharon Tennille Brower, 45, of Raleigh, and a 9-year-old child, suffered serious injuries and were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, troopers said in the news release.

Charges are pending against Poindexter. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, troopers said, noting that this is an ongoing investigation.

More details emerge

After Saturday’s fatal crash in Browns Summit, the community is learning more about the 15-year-old passenger whose identity was not released by the Highway Patrol because of her age.

Sarah Elizabeth Martin of Kernersville was a passenger in the Dodge Charger driven by her friend Alexio Lattero, a junior volunteer with Fire District 28 in Gibsonville. Martin and Lattero’s sister, 26-year-old Anna Shyann Lattero of Reidsville, both died at the scene.

An obituary notice for Martin said she was a rising junior at Glenn High School and a straight A student. She was active in the technology department of theater, competed in the Academic Club and was a member of the Creative Writing Club, among other interests.

Murrell’s wife, Tonya R. Murrell, 50, of Reidsville, a former Reidsville High School teacher, survived the accident but remained in critical but stable condition Thursday at Moses Cone Hospital.

Alexio Lattero is recovering and was expected to be released soon from Moses Cone Hospital, a Highway Patrol spokesman said Monday.

Lattero was charged with three counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, exceeding a safe speed and driving left of center. A spokesperson for the Highway Patrol said Lattero is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 12 in Greensboro.

Another tragic accident over the weekend claimed the life of a 17-year-old junior firefighter from Walnut Cove.

Landon Munn was a typical 17-year-old, someone who always wanted to make everyone around him smile and laugh, his father Randy Munn said.

He had dreams of becoming a firefighter, his father said.

On Sunday night, the teenager was critically injured in a wreck in Rockingham County that injured two other teenagers. Landon Munn died Monday.

Munn was a rising senior at Walkertown High School.

The fire department put a sign and his uniform outside the station and is working with the family to honor his memory, Walker said.

According to a news release from the State Highway Patrol, at 7:26 p.m. on Sunday, Munn and two passengers were seriously injured in a car accident on Sardis Church Road near Lindsey Bridge Road in Rockingham County.

Troopers said Munn drove off the road and overcorrected, sending the vehicle across the road where it struck a ditch and overturned. Everyone was thrown from the vehicle, the patrol said; no one was wearing a seat belt.

Trooper Brian Martin said the other two passengers, Kendall Flinchum and Billy Dunlap Jr., both 17, have been released from the hospital.

Randy Munn expressed the need for people to wear their seat belts.

He said his son intended to become a firefighter after he finished his role as a junior firefighter because it was a way to give back to his community.

Randy Munn described times when Munn would leave the house late at night to help a friend whose car broke down or a neighbor in need.

“He was always there for everybody,” he said.