HIKE WITH MOM: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special hike at Hanging Rock State Park that starts with creating your own hiking stick with the help of park staff and then enjoying a ranger-led stroll down to the nearby Upper Cascades. The fun begins at 1 p.m. at the park’s visitor center in Westfield. Space is limited so register in advance by emailing hanging.rock@ncparks.gov. Call 336-593-8480 for more information.