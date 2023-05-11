HIKE WITH MOM: Celebrate Mother’s Day with a special hike at Hanging Rock State Park that starts with creating your own hiking stick with the help of park staff and then enjoying a ranger-led stroll down to the nearby Upper Cascades. The fun begins at 1 p.m. at the park’s visitor center in Westfield. Space is limited so register in advance by emailing hanging.rock@ncparks.gov. Call 336-593-8480 for more information.
HIKE WITH MOM
Related to this story
Most Popular
Governor Cooper Signs Executive Order to Highlight North Carolina’s Commitment to Building an Age-Friendly State
RALEIGH - Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order No. 280 directing action to continue the state’s commitment to building an age-friendly s…
A Charlotte group has paid $1.5 million to purchase a Greensboro property that has the Sakura Ichiban restaurant as its tenant, according to a…
David Wayne Paschal is known to frequent parts of Greensboro, Reidsville and Eden, the Guilford County Sheriff's Office said.
The armed robbers took an undisclosed amount of cash.
Two more horses died in the hours before Mage crossed the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.