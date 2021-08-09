Hispanic people more likely to die at home from COVID-19 in North Carolina

About 450 North Carolinians died of COVID-19 at home last year — beyond the reach of supplemental oxygen, medications and round-the-clock nursing care that can save lives and ease suffering.

Hispanic residents in North Carolina lost their lives to COVID-19 at home nearly twice as often as non-Hispanic residents, a Charlotte Observer analysis found. About 11% of Hispanic COVID-19 victims died where they lived, compared to about 5% of everyone else.

That discrepancy is relevant today because the more contagious delta variant is increasing COVID-19 illness and death here, particularly among people not vaccinated. Only 36% of Hispanic state residents were fully vaccinated at the start of August, compared to 41% of everyone else, state data says.

Fear may help explain some of last year’s higher rate of at-home deaths among an often vulnerable 10% of our population, say researchers, doctors and advocates who work directly with Hispanic communities in North Carolina.

People can be afraid of missing time at a workplace that could replace them, financial havoc from big medical bills, immigration status queries and being separated from family inside a hospital, they said.