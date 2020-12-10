Historic Magnolia House to host a Black Santa Claus

GREENSBORO — In honor of the reunion between the Historic Magnolia House and the NAACP, children and their families will have the chance this holiday season to meet a Black Santa Claus.
It's an opportunity Brittani Hunt said she's happy her daughter Harlem can experience.
"It wasn't until I was a parent that I considered: What will Christmas look like for my child?" Hunt said.
The Magnolia House opened on Gorrell Street in 1949 as a hotel, serving as a haven for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Owner Natalie Pass-Miller said the NAACP often used to convene there in the 1950s.
But for several decades, the NAACP and Magnolia House haven't maintained a relationship. The chance for children to meet Santa renews those ties.
"You are catching a moment of recreating history here because we have officially reunited the NAACP and the Historic Magnolia House," Pass-Miller said. "What better way than to kick that off with a holiday tradition?"
Bradley Hunt, Brittani's husband and an NAACP official at the local and state level, said being in the venerable building was "surreal" — celebrities ranging from James Brown to Jackie Robinson have stayed there.
Soon, the house will be hosting another superstar.
"We're glad that Saint Nick is here and he's shaded in ebony so that our young people can relate," Hunt said. "I think that's so important — that they have some sense of connection."
Six-year-old Harlem is ready.
"I feel lucky to have a Black Santa," she said. "Some children don’t have a Black Santa. I just feel lucky."
