Historic Magnolia House to host a Black Santa Claus

GREENSBORO — In honor of the reunion between the Historic Magnolia House and the NAACP, children and their families will have the chance this holiday season to meet a Black Santa Claus.

It's an opportunity Brittani Hunt said she's happy her daughter Harlem can experience.

"It wasn't until I was a parent that I considered: What will Christmas look like for my child?" Hunt said.

The Magnolia House opened on Gorrell Street in 1949 as a hotel, serving as a haven for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Owner Natalie Pass-Miller said the NAACP often used to convene there in the 1950s.

But for several decades, the NAACP and Magnolia House haven't maintained a relationship. The chance for children to meet Santa renews those ties.

"You are catching a moment of recreating history here because we have officially reunited the NAACP and the Historic Magnolia House," Pass-Miller said. "What better way than to kick that off with a holiday tradition?"

Bradley Hunt, Brittani's husband and an NAACP official at the local and state level, said being in the venerable building was "surreal" — celebrities ranging from James Brown to Jackie Robinson have stayed there.