HITS FROM THE HOMELAND: Niamh Murray, a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant at Davidson-Davie Community College who is visiting from Ireland this academic year, will play some of her original songs as well as a few from some pretty famous Irish bands — U2, the Cranberries and the Corrs — during an Irish Music Night at the school’s Rittling Conference Center, 297 DDCC Road in Thomasville on March 23 at 7 p.m. Called “One to Watch” by a leading Irish music magazine, Murray will be accompanied by Davidson-Davie music instructor and performer, Dr. Aaron Prillaman. Tickets are $25 each and include hors d’oeuvres and a wee bit of Guinness or wine. For tickets, visit: www.davidsondaviefoundation.org/irish-music-night-tickets/.