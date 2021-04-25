Hobbs
1 year old Hobbs just arrived at the SPCA of the Triad along with his brother Scar and mom Suki.... View on PetFinder
Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home, police say.
From May 14-16 and May 19-23, life-size, roaring and moving mechanical dinosaurs will roam free on the coliseum grounds.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that Tony Collins was exercising “white privilege” for refusing to refer to Dr. Carrie Rosario as “doctor” after she requested he do so.
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
Officers responded to the area of West Wendover Avenue and Eastchester Drive after receiving calls of shots being fired between two vehicles.
They met at N.C. A&T, married and started a business together. Now A&T's health and human sciences college is named for them.
John R. and Kathy R. Hairston graduated from N.C. A&T in 1975. They went on to own 11 McDonald's stores in the Charlotte area.
Update: 17-year-old reported missing from relative's home in Greensboro has been located, police say
Emma Miller has been found and is safe, police said.
Charlotte lawyer Chris Swecker, who spent much of his previous FBI career focused on drug cartels, says North Carolina has everything the Mexican cartels need to carry out their work.
"We have the markets. We have the population centers. We have the interstate network. We have the trucking infrastructure," Swecker said.
SmartAsset ranks the 10 North Carolina colleges and universities it considers to be the best values based on price, scholarships and starting salaries for new graduates.
EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they wi…