Holiday Arts calendar

As of press time, all the events listed were still scheduled, but calling or checking ahead would be recommended.
Nov. 18
Holiday Market: 2-6 p.m. Archdale Recreation Center, Creekside Park, 214 Park Drive, Archdale. Visit tinyurl.com/4w82k8jr.
Smoky Mountain Christmas: 7-9 p.m. Painting With A Twist, 633 Saint George Square Court, Winston-Salem. $41. Visit paintingwithatwist.com.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, Greensboro. Join the N.C. A&T Theatre Arts program into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.
Nov. 19
The Town of Gibsonville’s Lighting of the Green: 5:30 p.m. Free activities include strolling carolers, bounce houses, “snow,” magician, bagpiper, balloon artist and Mr. & Mrs. Claus. A mobile food court will be on Piedmont Avenue. gibsonville.net.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, Greensboro. Join the N.C. A&T Theatre Arts program into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.
Piedmont Winterfest: Nov. 19-Jan. 30. Downtown Greensboro. piedmontwinterfest.com.
Nov. 20
Winter Wonderland Craft Show: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Mebane Arts and Community Center, Mebane. 919-563-3629 or cityofmebane.com.
Holiday Market: 10 a.m. Stokesdale Marketplace, 341 Ram Loop Drive, Stokesdale. Arts, crafts, food and all things holiday. 336-949-9269.
Burlington Christmas Parade: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Burlington before heading down Main Street towards City Park. burlingtonnc.gov.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 20, 27 and Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Christmas at the Vineyard: Noon-4 p.m. Iron Gate Vineyards and Winery, 2540 Lynch Store Road, Mebane. Meet Santa, donate canned goods, shop local vendors and artisans. Canned goods will serve the hungry and homeless in the Alamance community. tinyurl.com/yhwfhx9c.
“The Soul of Christmas”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, Greensboro. Join the N.C. A&T Theatre Arts program into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.
Hometown Holiday Celebration: 3-8 p.m. Downtown Mebane. 25 local artisans and craft vendors, live music, food trucks and more. tinyurl.com/yvupt52v.
Nov. 21
“The Soul of Christmas”: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, Greensboro. Join the N.C. A&T Theatre Arts program into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or ncataggies.com.
Nov. 25
Greensboro Gobbler: 6-11 a.m. Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St., Greensboro. events.racewire.com/greensboro-gobbler.
Running of the Turkeys: 8:30 a.m. 3808 Jaycee Park Drive, Greensboro. runsignup.com/Race/Info/NC/Greensboro/runturkey.
Thanksgiving Day 5K and Family Fun Run: 8:30 a.m. Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point. 5beforethefeast.org.
Nov. 26
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Spectacular Holiday Blooms Lighting: 3 p.m. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Blooms lighting at 5:30 p.m. Also on view 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 30. $5 per person, free for 17 and younger. 336-996-7888 or cienerbotanicalgarden.com.
Christmas on the Farm: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 26, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27. 7109 Harlow Drive, High Point. Visit tinyurl.com/25xf79wj.
A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Floor-to-ceiling garland, lights and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. kornersfolly.org.
Lights, Santa, Action!: Kersey Valley, 1625 Kersey Valley Road, Archdale. Weekends beginning Nov. 26, then daily Dec. 17-23. Admission $25.63 for ages 4 and older, $15.56 for 65 and older and $19.22 for groups of 20 or more. kerseyvalleychristmas.com.
Nov. 27
Christmas on the Farm: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 7109 Harlow Drive, High Point. tinyurl.com/25xf79wj.
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Nov. 27, Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $35-$40. highpointtheatre.com.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 7:30 p.m. Nov. 27, 3 p.m. Nov. 28. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem. wssymphony.org or 336-464-0145.
Merry Madness: Nov. 27-Dec. 24. Downtown Greensboro businesses are part of the Merry Madness Passport program. Shop in-person/online, dine in or take out. downtowngreensboro.org.
Nov. 28
2021 Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art and Craft Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
A Carolina Christmas (Pops Series): 3 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 Hawthorne Road NW, Winston-Salem. wssymphony.org or call 336-464-0145.
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Nov. 29
“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947): 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Nov. 30
Elon University Festival of Lights/Downtown Luminaries: 6-9 p.m. West College Avenue, Elon. Rain date is Dec. 1. tinyurl.com/4pzy3ra6.
“Elf”: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 20. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 1
Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. The Choral Society is a program of Creative Greensboro. Free. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 2
Christmas Caroling in Glencoe: 6 p.m. Join Christmas carolers of Alamance Community College. Singing and refreshments at the Textile Heritage Museum, 2406 Glencoe St., Burlington. tinyurl.com/5djbajr8.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Charlie Brown Christmas Concert: 7 p.m. Centennial Station Arts Center, 121 S. Centennial St., High Point. $10. tinyurl.com/buhyfcr5 or 336-889-2787.
Robert Earl Keen’s Christmas Show: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $30-$75. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 3
Tinsel Town: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-31. LeBauer Park, Greensboro. Featuring 100 decorated trees. Trees will be purchased and decorated by local corporations, groups, nonprofits or families with donations going to area charities. downtowngreensboro.org.
Fun Friday: Christmas Card Day: 10:30 a.m.-noon. Children’s Museum of Alamance County 217 S. Main St., Graham. tinyurl.com/449y5dmy.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Downtown Mayodan’s Seventh Annual Christmas Stroll: 5-8 p.m. Mayodan. tinyurl.com/v952u299.
Festival of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. Center City Park, Greensboro. Live entertainment leading up to the community tree lighting at 6:56 p.m. downtowngreensboro.org.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17, 23; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
“Christmas at the Inn”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
“Muppet Christmas Carol”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
It’s a Reggae Christmas: 9 p.m. Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
Peppermint Alley: Dec. 3-31. Alley next to Boxcar Arcade, 120 W. Lewis St., Greensboro. Take a walk along Peppermint Alley for festive family-friendly holiday decorations. downtowngreensboro.org.
Dec. 4
Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Self-guided tour of 22 rooms in the house, filled with seasonal displays. Tours are from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, 11 and 18. Advance tickets strongly recommended. kornersfolly.org.
Saxapahaw Holiday Market: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Artists and vendors in Haw River Ballroom, Culture Mill, Paperhand Puppet Intervention and Freehand Market. tinyurl.com/z25jcxcp.
12th annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Along Main Street, between Ray and State avenues, High Point. uptownehighpoint.org.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4; 1 and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Holiday Parade: Noon-2 p.m. Downtown Greensboro. downtowngreensboro.org.
Christmas Photos with Santa: 5-8 p.m. Waggin Tails Dog Salon, 436 W. Salisbury St., Asheboro. tinyurl.com/utrsm4vj.
“Christmas at the Inn”: 6 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Triad Baptist Church, 1175 S. Main St., Kernersville. Free. tinyurl.com/s8n3yu5p.
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. highpointtheatre.com.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4, 11, 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. tinyurl.com/464z2nzd.
“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 5
Saxapahaw Holiday Market: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5. Artists and vendors in Haw River Ballroom, Culture Mill, Paperhand Puppet Intervention and Freehand Market. tinyurl.com/z25jcxcp.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 5, 10-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
Made 4 the Holidays: 11 a.m. Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. Handcrafted and curated products include jewelry, fiber art, body care items, ceramics, wood turnings, glass objects, fiber art, up-cycled objects, shelf-stable N.C. artisan food products and more. ticketmetriad.com/organizations/greensboro-farmers-curb-market.
49th annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., HP. Take-home craft kits, HPU brass quartet, Memorial Handbells of First Presbyterian Church, blacksmith demonstrations and candle-dipping in the Historical Park and more. Santa Claus visits from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Little Red Schoolhouse. Free. highpointmuseum.org.
“Black Nativity”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Disney On Ice Presents “Mickey’s Search Party”: 1 and 5 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.
Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. highpointtheatre.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 5, 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. Visit reynolda.org.
“The Polar Express”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. Visit carolinatheatre.com.
Kernersville Christmas Parade: 2:30 p.m. 134 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. tinyurl.com/rs3rf6vt.
Archdale Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. S. Main St., Archdale.
Jamestown Rotary Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Begins at Jamestown Town Hall, 301 E. Main St., Jamestown. To volunteer to help on parade day, email jamestownncrotary@gmail.com.
“White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and 22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
GreenHill’s Winter Show: Dec. 5-Feb. 16. 200 N. Davie St., Greensboro. The 42nd annual show with contemporary works in paintings, sculpture, photography, ceramics, jewelry, wood and fiber works. greenhillnc.org.
Dec. 7
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 7, 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Aspire Christmas Dance: 6-8 p.m. Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point. Free. To register, call 336-883-3477 or email stephanie.hedgecock@highpointnc.gov.
Dec. 9
“There’s No Place Like Home for the Holidays”: Sip and Shop reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Main Gallery, Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Through Dec. 31. intothearts.org.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. greensborocoliseum.com.
Dec. 10
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Rhonda Thomas Holiday Jazz Concert: 6:30 and 9 p.m. The Historic Magnolia House, 442 Gorrell St., Greensboro. Early bird tickets are $50. thehistoricmagnoliahouse.org or 336-617-3382.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $22-$25. highpointtheatre.com.
Music Carolina: Winter Light Concert: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Tom Caufield, acoustic guitar and Matt Kendrick, bass, performing Christmas music. $25. musiccarolina.org.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 10-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 11
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $22-$25. highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
Holiday Magic: 4-7 p.m. Historic Depot, 100 W. Front St., Burlington. Local dance groups, food vendors, photo booths, face painting, balloon twisting, nonprofits, Santa and Mrs. Claus, trackless train rides and more. burlingtonnc.gov.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 11, 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. $30. Holiday stories, dance, carols. tinyurl.com/464z2nzd.
Jerry Allison’s “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas”: 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $10-$20. thelibertyshowcase.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 11-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 12
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 12, 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Requires advance registration. downtowngreensboro.org.
“Black Nativity”: 1and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Princess Christmas Gala: 1-5 p.m. Grandover Resort and Spa, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. Tickets $25-$37 at reservingroyalty.com/christmasgala.
High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.$22-$25. highpointtheatre.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 12, 19; 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
Holiday Ornament Event at Gateway: 2-3:30 p.m. Gateway Nature Preserve, 1490 S. Broad St., Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/4k85694m.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
Natasha Owens Concert: Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro. Free. natashaowensmusic.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 12-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 13
“The Perfect Holiday”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 13-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 14
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 14, 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18; 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
“Love Actually”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 14-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 15
“Home Alone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 15-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 16
“Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 16-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 17
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 17-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2-3 p.m. Dec. 19. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Dec. 17, 23; 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m.Dec. 17-18. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. Holiday stories, dance, carols. $30. tinyurl.com/464z2nzd.
“A Dope Christmas”: 6:30 p.m. Reidsville Event Center, 223 S. Scales St., No. 3835, Reidsville. $20. tinyurl.com/phbxrn3r.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
Music Carolina: A Classique Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N.Broad St., Winston-Salem. Featuring Jazz Classique, with guest vocalist Martha Bassett. $25. musiccarolina.org.
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. highpointtheatre.com.
“A Magical Cirque Christmas”: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.
Mostley Crue Christmas Bash: 9 p.m. Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 17-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 18
Scottish Faire in the Historical Park: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. N.C. Scots families prepare to celebrate festive Scottish traditions for New Year’s Eve (Hogmanay) and the Yule season, including traditional Hogmanay dishes made over an open fire, dancing, music, poetry and more. Free. highpointmuseum.org.
“Black Nativity”: 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. highpointtheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
Winter Wonder at Linbrook Hall: 6-8 p.m. Linbrook Hall, 5507 Snyder Country Road, Trinity. Holiday stories, dance, carols. $30. tinyurl.com/464z2nzd.
“The Nutcracker”: Dec. 18-19. Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 19
Santa at the Biltmore: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Biltmore Hotel, 111 W. Washington St., Greensboro. Registration required. downtowngreensboro.org.
“Black Nativity”: 1 and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 6 p.m. Dec. 23, 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Through the Years: Christmas at Reynolda: 2-3 p.m. Reynolda House, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. $25, $20 for members. reynolda.org.
“The Nutcracker” Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. carolinatheatre.com.
“The Nutcracker”: Stevens Center, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
Dec. 20
“Nutcracker On-Demand Experience”: uncsa.edu/performances/nutcracker or 336-721-1945.
“Elf”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 21
“Black Nativity”: 1 p.m. Dec. 21-22, 6 p.m. Dec. 23. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
“A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 22
“White Christmas”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
Dec. 23
“It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. carolinatheatre.com.
“Black Nativity”: 6 p.m. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage CoachTrail, Greensboro. barndinner.com.
Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve Date Night: 4-10 p.m. Mad Splatter, 2917 Battleground Ave., Suite A, Greensboro. 540-9823.
NYE 2022 with Jukebox Rehab: 9 p.m. Blind Tiger, 1819 Spring Garden St., Greensboro. theblindtiger.com.
New Year’s Eve Party with The Stone Parker Band: 9 p.m. Double D Burnout Saloon, 1408 E. Mountain St., Kernersville. 336-992-1250.
Ongoing
Evening Ice Skating & Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time, skates included). Decorated trees and Kernersville’s own Blinkie Lights. kornersfolly.org.
Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. nightly except Dec. 31 when the show closes at 10 p.m. Through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol/#home.
Arts Council to Host Holiday Exhibit and Art Sale: “There’s No Place Like Home”: Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Through Dec. 31.