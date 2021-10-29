holiday arts master

NOV. 18
"The Soul of Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. A finger-snapping, foot-tapping, hand-clapping holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.
NOV. 26
A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Körner’s Folly is transformed in the holidays with floor-to-ceiling garland, lights, and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations are recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.
Spectacular Holiday Blooms: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 26-Jan. 2. Paul J Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
DEC. 4
Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of all twenty-two rooms in the house, filled from floor to ceiling with seasonal displays. Tours are offered from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec.18. Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.
Delores and Wyatt LeFever's Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider to warm you up. For more information,visit https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.
ONGOING
Evening Ice Skating & Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating available to visitors until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time; skates included). The Holiday Village will also be open to evening visitors, featuring decorated trees and Kernersville’s own Blinkie Lights. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.