Holiday calendar master
Holiday calendar master

NOV. 18

"The Soul of Christmas": 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18-19, 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21. Paul Robeson Theatre, N.C. A&T, GB. A finger-snapping, foot-tapping, hand-clapping holiday musical for the whole family. Join the North Carolina A&T State University Theatre Arts program as they journey into the world of joyful music that will lift your spirits and feed your soul. 336-334-7749 or www.ncataggies.com.

NOV. 26

2021 Craftsmen's Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. For more information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.

A Victorian Christmas at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Körner’s Folly is transformed in the holidays with floor-to-ceiling garland, lights, and Christmas trees in nearly every room. Tours are self-guided, reservations are recommended and offered from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays from Nov. 26-Dec. 31. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.

Spectacular Holiday Blooms: 5:30-9 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, Nov. 26-Jan. 2. Paul J Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

NOV. 27

Christmas with John Berry: The Silver Anniversary Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $35-$40. www.highpointtheatre.com.

NOV. 28

"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 29

"Miracle on 34th Street" (1947): 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 30

"Elf": 7 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 20. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 1

Handel's Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. The Choral Society is a program of Creative Greensboro. Free. https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 2

Disney On Ice Presents "Mickey’s Search Party": 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Dec. 5. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. For more information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.

Robert Earl Keen's Christmas Show: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $30-$75. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 3

"Muppet Christmas Carol": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 4

Christmas By Candlelight at Körners Folley: 413 S. Main St., Kernersville. Visitors will enjoy a self-guided tour of all twenty-two rooms in the house, filled from floor to ceiling with seasonal displays. Tours are offered from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11 and Dec.18.  Advance ticket purchases strongly recommended. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.

Dance Center of Greensboro: The Nutcracker Ballet: 6 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $20. www.highpointtheatre.com.

Delores and Wyatt LeFever's Garden Gift Shop Open House: 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4, Dec. 11, Dec. 18. Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, 215 S. Main St., Kernersville. Shop for décor, gift offerings, crafts, and specialty items, as well as a hot cup of cider to warm you up. For more information,visit https://www.cienerbotanicalgarden.org.

"It's A Wonderful Life": 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m.and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 5

"The Polar Express": 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

"White Christmas": 7 p.m. Dec. 5 and Dec. 22. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 9

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Tickets are $50.50-$90.50. For more information, visit www.greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 10

High Point Community Theatre: "A Christmas Carol: The Musical": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, 2 p.m. Dec. 12. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point.$22-$25. For more information, visit www.highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 11

Jerry Allison's "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas": 7 p.m. The Liberty Showcase Theater, 101 S. Fayetteville St., Liberty. $10-$20. For more information, visit https://thelibertyshowcase.com.

"The Nutcracker" Presented by Greensboro Ballet: 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18-19. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. Tickets are $20-$45. For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 13

"The Perfect Holiday": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 14

"Love Actually": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 15

"Home Alone": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 16

"Die Hard": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 17

"A Magical Cirque Christmas": 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. For more information, visit www.tangercenter.com.

High Point Ballet: "The Nutcracker": 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17-18, 2 p.m. Dec. 19. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $30-$35. For more information, visit www.highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 18

High Point Ballet: "The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets": 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. $25. For more information,visit www.highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 21

"A Christmas Story": 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. $7.  For more information, visit https://carolinatheatre.com.

ONGOING

Evening Ice Skating & Holiday Village at the Kernersville Museum: Ice-skating available to visitors until 7 p.m. ($5 for 30 minutes of skate time; skates included). The Holiday Village will also be open to evening visitors, featuring decorated trees and Kernersville’s own Blinkie Lights. For more information, visit https://www.kornersfolly.org.

