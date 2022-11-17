Holiday happenings: Ballet, plays, lights shows, concerts and more are planned for the season

Royal Expressions Contemporary Ballet is celebrating 10 years of its holiday performance, “The Christmas Shoes.”

This year’s performances will be Dec. 17.

“When we first premiered ‘The Christmas Shoes,’ it was never my intent to keep doing it. But every year, we saw ways to improve and expand it, and it has grown into something we all love and look forward to every year,” said Princess Johnson, artistic managing director of the ballet group.

For the first year, Danielle Herbin, then-volunteer, now-employee, suggested using the emotional “The Christmas Shoes” song in the new holiday performance.

Johnson wasn’t onboard at first, but then she realized that Herbin had a personal connection to the song.

Ruby Brewington, Herbin’s mom, had been battling colon cancer for about two years, and “The Christmas Shoes” was her favorite holiday song.

In the song, a boy explains to the man behind him in the checkout line of a store that he doesn’t have enough money to buy his mom a new pair of shoes. His mother is dying, and he wants her to look beautiful when she gets to heaven. The man pays for the shoes and remembers the true sentiment of the holiday season.

Brewington was able to see her daughter and granddaughter perform in the first show in 2012. Six months later, Brewington passed away.

She was a mother of 10, who will all be in attendance with their spouses and children, as well as Brewington’s husband.

Brewington’s children started a nonprofit called Ruby’s Kids that donates Christmas gifts each year to a family in need. This year, Royal Expressions will sponsor a family through the charity.

Visit royalexpressions.org for more information.

Holiday Concert

Join Evan Feldman and Greensboro Symphony Orchestra as the Fox 8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert returns in person this year at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

The festivities begin with a pre-concert performance by Venezuelan and Appalachian folk duo Larry and Joe at 6:30 p.m. Larry Bellorín is from Monagas, Venezuela, and is a legend of Llanera music. Bellorin was forced into exile and is an asylum seeker in North Carolina, currently living in Raleigh. Joe Troop is from North Carolina and is a Grammy-nominated bluegrass and old-time musician.

The family-friendly concert includes performances by Victor Solomon, a holiday sing-along, the Summit Figure Skating Club and of course, Santa Claus.

Solomon, who grew up singing in church and school is an N.C. A&T alum and was a contestant on Season 20 of the TV singing competition “The Voice.”

Admission and parking are free with five non-perishable food items for The Salvation Army.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

NOV. 18

A Royal Christmas Tea Party: 3 p.m. Reserving Royalty Character Company and Children’s Venue, 204 Kelly Place, High Point. tinyurl.com/w2wcru5p.

Gateway Gallery: “Buy Some Cheer”: 5-7 p.m. 1006 S. Marshall St., Winston-Salem. The gallery sale will feature gifts, original art, fine crafts, cards, jewelry and gift items. Guest artists include: Mark Little, Vickie Clontz, Melissa Westendorff, Marlene Kuser, George Ratterman and Lisa Bruce. Performance by a theater/dance troupe with guest musician Josie S. Greenwald. enrichmentarc.org.

The Illusionists: Magic of the Holidays: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

NOV. 19

Holiday Bazaar: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rushwood Church, 1810 Old Farmer Road, Asheboro. tinyurl.com/c4dwdtmn.

Carolina Christmas Bazaar: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. tinyurl.com/2xuzuakk.

Burlington Christmas Parade: 10 a.m. Burlington Downtown Depot, 200 S. Main St., Burlington. tinyurl.com/mr6a6ezn.

Curry Wilkinson Pottery Holiday Kiln Opening: 10 a.m. Curry Wilkinson Pottery, 5029 S. N.C. Highway 49, Burlington. tinyurl.com/yc24war6.

2022 High Point Holiday Party: noon-7 p.m. downtown High Point. www.FurniturelandRotary.org.

Christmas Craft Fair: noon-7 p.m. West Market Street Yacht Club, 290 Edwardia Drive, Greensboro. 336-294-3116.

Grand Reopening and Holiday Open House: 1 p.m. Native Vines Winery, 1336 N.C. Highway 150, Lexington. tinyurl.com/4mrsnk8z.

“Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. Nov. 19-20, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Hometown Holiday Celebration: 3 p.m. 118 W. Clay St., Mebane. tinyurl.com/3kcahy74.

A Thank-FULL! Comedy Game Show: 4:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 20

Holiday Arts Festival Fundraiser: noon-5 p.m. Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. associatedartists.org.

Christmas Open House: 1-6 p.m. 13 E. First Ave., Lexington. Pictures with Santa, carriage rides and more. tinyurl.com/3db39vb9.

“Wizard of Oz”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

High Point Holiday Festival Parade: 3 p.m. Will begin at Green Drive and travel north on Main Street to Montlieu Avenue, High Point. highpointparade.com.

The Gardens at Gray Gables Holiday Market: noon-4 p.m. 4105 Oak Ridge Road, Summerfield. tinyurl.com/3mt2vute

Black Violin: The Give Thanks Tour: 7:30 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

NOV. 23

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

NOV. 25

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 25, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

NOV. 26

“Black Nativity”: Nov. 26-Dec. 18. Barn Dinner Theatre, 120 Stage Coach Trail, Greensboro. Go to barndinner.com for times, tickets and more information.

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 27. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Kernersville Christmas Shop Small Saturday: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 133 N. Main St., Kernersville. tinyurl.com/ppdvxvhu.

John Berry’s 26th Annual Christmas Tour: 7 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Martina McBride: The Joy of Christmas Tour: 8 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

Cirque de la Symphonic at Winston-Salem Symphony’s “A Carolina Christmas!”: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26, 3 p.m. Nov. 27. R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available from the symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.

NOV. 27

Craftsmen’s Christmas Classic Art & Craft Festival: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Cirque de la Symphonic: 3 p.m. R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available from the symphony box office at 336-464-0145 or at wssymphony.org.

NOV. 28

“Motown Christmas”: 8 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

NOV. 30

Christmas Decorating: 5:30 p.m. Greensboro Christian Church, 3232 Yanceyville St., Greensboro. tinyurl.com/3x6z7m9j.

Handel’s Messiah: Choral Society of Greensboro: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 1

“Frosty” musical: 9:45 and 11:45 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 7 p.m. Dec. 1; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 2

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 2; 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Festival of Lights: 5:30-9 p.m. downtown Greensboro. Live music, tree lighting, carols, vendors, food, Santa and more. tinyurl.com/3rtb7kvc.

Asheboro Christmas Parade: 7 p.m. Route will begin at the corner of Church and Sunset, head east on Sunset to Fayetteville Street, then south on Fayetteville Street, ending at Kivett. tinyurl.com/2p9x9z88.

“A Christmas Troubadour: A Room at the Inn”: 7:30 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. UNCG, Greensboro. Also, 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

DEC. 3

A Very Crafty Christmas: 8:30 a.m. Caraway Conference Center & Camps, 4756 Caraway Mountain Road, Sophia. tinyurl.com/uwpy66dx.

Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oak View Recreation Center, 501 James Road, High Point. tinyurl.com/2p8ksa7m.

“The Muppet Christmas Carol”: Christmas at the Carolina: 9 a.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

German Christmas at Colonial Carolina: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Alamance Battleground, 5803 South N.C. 62, Burlington. Learn about the culture of North Carolina’s German communities. tinyurl.com/3dd9te95.

Moravian Star Workshops: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 3, 10. Historic Bethabara Park, 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Learn how to make at Moravian star. Materials will be provided. $26. Registration is required. Frank Brown, 336-397-7586 or frankb@cityofws.org.

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

Greensboro Holiday Parade: noon. 536 S. Elm St., Greensboro. noon. tinyurl.com/36s566z7.

Historic Bethabara Park: “Christmas at Bethabara”: 1:30-4:30 p.m. 2147 Bethabara Road, Winston-Salem. Guests can visit the 1788 Gemeinhaus, learn about and taste varied Christmas treats made by Moravians in the 1800s, enjoy the sounds of the season, and watch a puppet show. Free. historicbethabara.org.

North Carolina Brass Band: Christmas Wrapped in Brass: 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Hanes Auditorium, Salem College, Winston-Salem. ncbrassband.org.

The 13th Annual Uptowne High Point Holiday Stroll: 2 p.m. 1634 N. Main St., High Point. Open houses at historic homes, carriage rides, Santa and crafts. eventbrite.com.

Liberty Chamber Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Festival 2022: 2:30 p.m. 104 N. Greensboro St., Liberty. tinyurl.com/3ya7jz89.

Christmas With Elvis: 6:30 p.m. Finch Auditorium, 406 Unity St., Thomasville. Starring Stephen Freeman and the Echoes of a Legend Show Band. www.christmaswithelvis.com.

The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 p.m. Dec. 4. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

DEC. 4

Greensboro Beautiful’s Annual Holiday Greenery Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Market’s MADE 4 the Holidays Arts and Crafts Marketplace, Greensboro. greensborobeautiful.org.

Disney On Ice presents “Frozen” & “Encanto”: 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

50th Annual Holiday Open House: 1-4 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. A day of reenactments, music, demonstrations, refreshments and hands-on activities like candle dipping. Free. highpointmuseum.org.

Historic West End Holiday Homes Tour: 1-5 p.m. Tour begins at Joymongers Barrel Hall, 480 West End Blvd., Winston-Salem. historicwestend.org.

The Dance Center of Greensboro: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

2022 Pleasant Garden Christmas Parade: 3 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 11. 336-674-3002.

Greensboro College: 56th Annual Festival of Lessons and Carols: 7 p.m. Hannah Brown Finch Memorial Chapel, 815 W. Market St., Greensboro. The candlelit Advent worship service includes scripture readings, liturgy and performances by the college’s vocal and instrumental musicians under the direction of Jonathan P. Brotherton, professor of music. www.greensboro.edu/event/56th-annual-festival-of-lessons-carols.

DEC. 5

Christmas with the Embers: 7 p.m. Randleman Elementary School, 100 Swaim St., Randleman. tinyurl.com/3umnk949.

Holiday Hygge Fun: 5 p.m. Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch Library, 1420 Price Park Road, Greensboro. tinyurl.com/3rhxkrt7.

DEC. 6

Piedmont Holiday Pops: 7:30 p.m. The Ramkat, 170 W. Ninth St., Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/2ssx2myb.

DEC. 7

Holiday Blooms Workshop: 5:30-8 p.m. Paul J. Ciener, 210 S. Main St., Kernersville. Each participant will learn how to create out of plastic bottles and take-home magnolias, trumpet lilies and signature tulips.

DEC. 8

Christmas Downtown: 6-9 p.m. Downtown Asheboro. www.chamber.asheboro.com.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 15; 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

DEC. 9

“Bending Towards the Light: A Jazz Nativity”: 6 p.m. Rehobeth United Methodist Family Life Center, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road, Greensboro. 336-292-3360.

Christmas Downtown: 6-9 p.m. Downtown Asheboro. www.chamber.asheboro.com.

Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 14, 16, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 8 p.m. Dec. 9, 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

DEC. 10

Thomasville Christmas Parade: 11 a.m. Historic Downtown District, Thomasville. tinyurl.com/sdv8tjk.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

“Tea With Clara”: 1:45 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7 p.m. Dec. 16. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 10, 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 8 p.m. Dec. 16. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 11. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Winterfest: 3 p.m. High Point City Lake, 602 W. Main St., High Point. Vendors, bounce house, game trucks and Santa. www.highpointnc.gov/2316/WinterFest.

Holiday Magic: 4-7 p.m. 425 S. Lexington Ave., Burlington. www.burlingtondowntown.com/events/2022/12/17/holiday-magic.

Camel City Jazz Orchestra: 5:30-7 p.m. and 8-9:30 p.m. SECCA, 750 Marguerite Drive, Winston-Salem. Holiday swing and salsa. The bilingual show will include vocalists Laura Gonzqui and Anthony Alverez and Latin percussionists Walter Romero Sr., Walter Romero Jr. and Daniel Rodriguez, performing selections from Hector Lavoe and Oscar De Leon. https://ccjoholidays.brownpapertickets.com.

Rural Hall Historic Train Depot and Railroad Museum: Visit from Santa from 6-8:30 p.m. 8170 Depot St., Rural Hall. ruralhalldepot.org.

All White Winter Wonderland Christmas Party: 6-9 p.m. Vault 816, 816 S. Elm St., Greensboro. 100% all white attire required. tinyurl.com/3tvxa4zk.

UNCSA: Low and Lower Christmas: 8 p.m. Watson Hall, 1533 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu.

DEC. 11

Holiday Pop-up Market: 10 a.m. Midway Town Center, Winston-Salem. tinyurl.com/3rjtef3n.

Princess Christmas Gala: 11 a.m. Grandover Resort, 1000 Club Road, Greensboro. tinyurl.com/yc48d538.

Greensboro Ballet’s “Tea With Clara”: 1:45 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 8 p.m. Dec. 16; 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17 . Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

High Point Community Theatre: “A Christmas Carol: The Musical”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 18; 7 p.m. Dec. 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Dec. 11, 18, 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

“Making Seasons Bright” Holiday Concert: 4 p.m. Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Drive, Greensboro. www.artsgreensboro.org/organizer/triad-pride-mens-chorus.

DEC. 12

Christmas Caroling: 6-7 p.m. South Elm Baptist Church, 4212 S. Elm-Eugene St., Greensboro. www.sesbc.org/events/2022/12/12/christmas-caroling.

CChristmas in The Crown — “The Preacher’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

arolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 7 p.m. Dec. 12, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 13

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Christmas Vacation”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “A Christmas Carol”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 14

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Home Alone”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, 16; 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

Hip Hop Nutcracker: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “The Bishop’s Wife”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 15

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Die Hard”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Martha Bassett and Friends: An Evening of Christmas Song: 7 p.m. Shallowford Presbyterian Church, 1200 Lewisville-Clemmons Road, Lewisville. Free, a donation of $15 is suggested. 336-766-3178 or www.spcnc.org.

Christmas in The Crown — “Holiday Affair”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies”: 7:30 p.m. New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4400 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem. Free. salemband.org.

DEC. 16

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 16-17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Free with non-perishable food donations. greensborocoliseum.com. Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 7 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16; noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

FOX8/Old Dominion Holiday Concert: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. Free with non-perishable food donations. greensborocoliseum.com.

2022 Winterfest presents “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 8 p.m. Dec. 16, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

Christmas Musical: Deep River Friends, 5300 W. Wendover Ave., High Point. www.deepriverfriends.com/events/christmas-musical.

DEC. 17

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: noon and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

Greensboro Ballet: “Clara’s Nutcracker Suite”: 2 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker: Land of the Sweets”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 17, 2 p.m. Dec. 18. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 7 p.m. Dec. 17, 3 p.m. Dec. 18. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular: 7:30 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 18

Community Theatre of Greensboro: “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”: 2 p.m. Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St., Greensboro. ctgso.org.

UNCSA’s “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. Stevens Center, 405 Fourth St., NW, Winston-Salem. uncsa.edu/nutcracker.

“Tunes for the Holidays”: 2 p.m. Triad Stage, 232 S. Elm St., Greensboro. triadstage.org.

High Point Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 2 p.m. High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point. highpointtheatre.com.

Greensboro Ballet: “The Nutcracker”: 3 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Worship Live Holiday Tour: 7:30 p.m. Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. tangercenter.com.

DEC. 19

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Elf”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “Christmas in Connecticut”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 20

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “Miracle on 34th Street”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “Love Actually”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Salem Band Holiday Concert: “Christmas at the Movies”: 7:30 p.m. Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. Free. salemband.org.

DEC. 21

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “A Christmas Story”: 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “Holiday Inn”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 22

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “White Christmas”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Christmas in The Crown — “Shop Around the Corner”: 7:30 p.m. The Crown, Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

DEC. 23

Carolina Classic Holiday Movie — “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 2 and 7 p.m. Carolina Theatre, 310 S. Greene St., Greensboro. carolinatheatre.com.

Vienna Light Orchestra: 4 p.m. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 N. Hawthorne Drive, Winston-Salem. A collection of Christmas classical music. tinyurl.com/2s4epwx2.

2022 Winterfest presents Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett: 7:30 p.m. Piedmont Music Center, 212 N. Broad St., Winston-Salem. 336-608-5136, musiccarolina.org.

DEC. 28

WWE Live Holiday Tour: 7:45 p.m. Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro. greensborocoliseum.com.

DEC. 31

New Year’s Noisemaker in Little Red Schoolhouse: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. High Point Museum, 1859 E. Lexington Ave., High Point. Free. highpointmuseum.org.

ONGOING EVENTS

Greensboro Science Center: Winter Wonderlights: Through Jan. 1. 4301 Lawndale Drive, Greensboro. greensboroscience.org/winterwonderlights.

Tanglewood Festival of Lights: 6-11 p.m. through Jan. 1. Tanglewood Park, 4061 Clemmons Road, Clemmons. forsyth.cc/Parks/Tanglewood/fol.