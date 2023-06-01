HOMEGROWN: American Aquarium, featuring B.J. Barham, the pride of Reidsville, will play The Ramkat on Saturday. Tickets start at $25. Based in Raleigh, American Aquarium is an alt-country band that's had a steady rise in popularity since forming in 2006, with songs that reflect the hardships afflicting small towns.
