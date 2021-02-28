Gardening classes
N.C. Cooperative Extension’s Guilford County Center is offering online gardening classes:
6:30-7:30 p.m. March 1: Community Garden Open Space: Preparing for Spring. Register at tinyurl.com/4jv8y7zt.
11 a.m.-noon March 4: Piedmont Spring Gardening Series. Horticulture Agents in Forsyth, Guilford and Yadkin counties are teaming up to provide a series of eight webinars covering foundations of gardening. Topics are March 4, Think Before You Plant; March 11, Soils: March 18, Plant and Grow a Healthy Garden; March 25, Home Fruit Production; April 1, Vegetables and Other Edibles; April 8, Herbaceous Ornamentals; April 15, Woody Ornamentals; and April 22, IPM Basics (integrated pest management). Register at tinyurl.com/4s8254pe.
Native Plant Society to meet on Zoom
The Triad Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society will hold a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. March 3.
Dick Thomas, the director of Piedmont Environmental Center (PEC), will present “The Healing Power of Bathing in Nature.” He will share the benefits of spending time in nature. This is a popular practice in Japan and is growing in the United States.
To register for the meeting, visit ncwildflower.org or email nancy@ncwildflower.org. A Zoom invitation will be sent with a link to view the program.
Beekeeping class
Local beekeeper Amy Moyle will offer a free eight-week class via Zoom at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 11.
Beginning Beekeeping via Zoom Class 1 will teach the things you will need to know to be a successful beekeeper.
Classes will run about 45 minutes with at least 15 minutes for questions and discussion.
The classes will be recorded and can be viewed for free.
Discussion topics will include:
Why keep bees
What it takes to keep bees in North Carolina
What equipment you will need
Where to buy the bees and equipment
Bee mentors and connection to the bee community
Answers to standard questions such as will I get stung, how much honey will I get and others.
Other beekeepers have been invited to attend the classes and share their experiences.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/1liyex33.
Visit bumblingbeekeeper.com for more information.
