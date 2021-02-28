Beekeeping class

Local beekeeper Amy Moyle will offer a free eight-week class via Zoom at 6 p.m. Sundays through March 11.

Beginning Beekeeping via Zoom Class 1 will teach the things you will need to know to be a successful beekeeper.

Classes will run about 45 minutes with at least 15 minutes for questions and discussion.

The classes will be recorded and can be viewed for free.

Discussion topics will include:

Why keep bees

What it takes to keep bees in North Carolina

What equipment you will need

Where to buy the bees and equipment

Bee mentors and connection to the bee community

Answers to standard questions such as will I get stung, how much honey will I get and others.

Other beekeepers have been invited to attend the classes and share their experiences.

To register, go to tinyurl.com/1liyex33.

Visit bumblingbeekeeper.com for more information.

— Staff Reports