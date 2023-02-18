GREENSBORO, NC (February 18, 2023) – The victim identified as 34 year old Ravett Patrice Robinson has succumbed to her injuries and also located on the scene was 31 year old, Tevin Kewann Jolly, who succumbed from a self-inflicted gunshot. The investigation has determined that this was a homicide-suicide. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
