Najai Vazquez was reported missing from her Greensboro home, police say.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said that Tony Collins was exercising “white privilege” for refusing to refer to Dr. Carrie Rosario as “doctor” after she requested he do so.
HIGH POINT — A California-based coffee company is moving its headquarters to the city in an expansion that’s expected to create 44 jobs over t…
Eduin Sosa Arteaga, no age or address released, was headed east on I-40 when he tried to take Exit 222 at the last minute and lost control of the 2006 Chevrolet Express van he was driving, police said in a news release. The van skidded off the left side of the ramp, hit an embankment and rolled over several times, police said.
Antonio Burns, a Winston-Salem native, helped save two girls who were overwhelmed by rip currents last Sunday at Kure Beach in New Hanover County. Burns nearly drowned in his rescue effort.
Former Greensboro Zoning Commission member apologizes after 'disrespectful' exchange with Black resident
Contractor Tony Collins said that "anybody that deals with" him would know that gender or race wouldn't have changed his behavior. "I'm not saying that to make an excuse. It wouldn't matter who it is. It was disrespectful."
Three men have been charged with felony breaking and entering into the Valero convenience store on Northwest Boulevard, according to a release from the Newton Police Department.
A social media rumor that the Greensboro institution is closing sent hundreds flocking to the iconic burger joint on Monday. "This is what it used to be like for us," a former employee said.
EDEN – Morehead High School Principal Ryan Mooney announced last week that head football coach Lin Stadler will not return in 2021 and they wi…
Of the 38 species of snakes in North Carolina, the majority are nonvenomous and not aggressive toward people unless threatened. Here's how to spot the venomous snakes.