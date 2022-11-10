A look at veteran memorials in the Triad

From the War Memorial Plaza to the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, the Triad is home to many monuments and memorial parks honoring veterans and the memory of those who died fighting for the United States.

All are within a short driving distance and easily accessible. This is not a complete list.

War Memorial Plaza

Originally housed at War Memorial Auditorium, the War Memorial Plaza in downtown Greensboro was built using 3,000 bricks saved from the auditorium.

Located at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Lindsay Street, the War Memorial Plaza, dedicated in November 2014, pays tribute to the more than 630 men and women of Guilford County who died in battles from World War II on.

The memorial features 12 permanent plaques that list the names of those who died in military service in WWII, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Seven flags also are on display.

Carolina Field of Honor

The Carolina Field of Honor, which opened in 2014 at Triad Park, honors all who serve or have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Featuring a tribute to each service branch, the memorial also includes a memorial brick walk bearing the names of veterans and donors and a 60-foot granite obelisk.

The Field of Honor sits on 8 acres in the 426-acre Triad Park, which is on the Guilford-Forsyth county line.

Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park

Dedicated in September 2002, the Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park was built to honor those who served during the 20th century. It took about three years and $350,000 to build the memorial.

It includes a circular area, representing the unity of the U.S. in times of national peril, and a Ring of Walls with text and map panels to tell the story of why and how Guilford County responded to the call to defend the nation.

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, at 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro, commemorates the Battle of Guilford Court House.

The battle, fought March 15, 1781, was the most hotly contested battle of the Revolutionary War’s Southern campaign. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the park was established in March 1917.

For information about the park and upcoming events, visit www.nps.gov/guco/index.htm.

Blue Star Memorial Marker

The Greensboro Council of Garden Clubs placed a Blue Star Memorial Marker in May 1976 to honor all men and women who served in the U.S. armed services. In cooperation with the N.C. Department of Transportation it was placed on the hill at the intersection of Wendover Avenue and Huffine Mill Road in Greensboro. The hill is maintained by the city of Greensboro. The club has been flying American flags there and a wreath was placed at the memorial marker.

Jamestown Veterans Memorial

Dedicated in 2013 and located within Wrenn-Miller Park, the Jamestown Veterans Memorial honors all who have served in the U.S. armed forces and includes a tribute to each service branch and an honor roll listing of those from Jamestown and the surrounding areas who served in World War II.

For information about upcoming flag raising events at the memorial, visit www.jncveteransmem.org/.

High Point Veterans Memorial

The High Point Veterans Memorial, at High and South Main streets, was built in 2005 by the city. The memorial is dedicated to the memory and honor of those who served in the armed forces in times of war and peace.

VFW Post 7999 Veterans Memorial

The VFW Post 7999 Veterans Memorial, at 5405 Centerfield Road in Summerfield Community Park, honors all veterans.

More than $100,000 was raised to build the memorial, which features six flags, including the POW/MIA flag, and a center granite piece with a bronze bust of a soldier.

Pleasant Garden

The Veterans’ Memorial in front of the Kirkman Municipal Building on Alliance Church Road in Pleasant Garden features a six-sided obelisk with a bronze eagle perched atop it.

Stokesdale

When four women from Stokesdale United Methodist Church realized in 2004 that the northwest part of Guilford County did not have a veterans monument, they went to work raising money to build one.

The community helped them raise $45,000, and the monument was erected at 6826 U.S. 158 East in 2005 on the grounds of Vulcan Materials.

Built in honor and memory of all veterans, the monument includes a marker, the seal for each branch of service, eight flags and 445 brick pavers with the names of veterans.

North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The North Carolina Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located between Thomasville and Lexington, is at mile marker 100 off Interstate 85.

The memorial, dedicated in 1991, is at a state-maintained rest area and features a brick wall with a center panel alphabetically listing each North Carolinian killed or missing in Vietnam.

Alamance County

The Alamance County War Memorial in Graham features a long rectangular wall made from granite that honors soldiers from the county lost in five wars starting with the Civil War.

The Alamance County War Memorial in Burlington erected during World War II is dedicated to the men and women of the county who “served their country in war.” It is at the Pine Hill Cemetery on South Main Street.

Randolph County

Randolph County All Veterans Memorial — on Worth Street in Asheboro — is composed of nine engraved granite slabs arranged in a semicircle outside the county courthouse. The memorial honors veterans and those killed in action.

Liberty Veterans Memorial and Gardens, which opened in May 2018 at 443 W. Swannanoa Ave. in Liberty, features five 8-foot-tall vertical granite columns engraved with the names of veterans.

Rockingham County

Veterans Park, on N.C. 65 in Wentworth, honors U.S. veterans killed in action and lists 1,300 current veterans as well as 47 POWs from Rockingham County.

The city of Eden has three veterans memorials:

Veterans Memorial in Draper, at the corner of West Fieldcrest Road and Main Street, dedicated to veterans of World War I and World War II. It includes a monument, park benches and flagpole.

Veterans Memorial at Bridge Street Recreation Center, 319 Bridge St., dedicated to veterans of World War I and World War II. Part of the Bridge Street Park.

Veterans Memorial, Freedom Park, dedicated in March 2015 and built as an Eagle Scout project by Matthew West. Honors all veterans who have served the U.S.

Forsyth County

A plaque mounted to a low granite pylon on the grounds of the historic Forsyth County Courthouse commemorates the men from Forsyth County who died during World War I. It was installed there in January 2017 by the American Legion Clyde Bolling Post N255 (now Post 55) and the Women’s Club of Winston-Salem.

The Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial at the coliseum in Winston-Salem features east and west “promenades” where each veteran is remembered with a permanent marker.

Lewisville Veterans Memorial in Shallowford Square park features a black granite pentagon-shaped table with five benches, a separate “Battle Cross” memorial of bronze, and a POW/MIA plaque.