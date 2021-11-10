A look at veteran memorials in the Triad

The Field of Honor sits on 8 acres in the 426-acre Triad Park, which is on the Guilford-Forsyth county line.

Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park

Dedicated in September 2002, the Guilford County Veterans Memorial at Country Park was built to honor those who served during the 20th century. It took about three years and $350,000 to build the memorial.

It includes a circular area, representing the unity of the U.S. in times of national peril, and a Ring of Walls with text and map panels to tell the story of why and how Guilford County responded to the call to defend the nation.

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, at 2332 New Garden Road in Greensboro, commemorates the Battle of Guilford Court House.

The battle, fought March 15, 1781, was the most hotly contested battle of the Revolutionary War’s Southern campaign. Listed on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, the park was established in March 1917.

For information about the park and upcoming events, visit www.nps.gov/guco/index.htm.

Blue Star Memorial Marker