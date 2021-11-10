Ask a Reporter: What's the difference between Veterans Day and Memorial Day?

Thank you to all our veterans for your service.

Question: What’s the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

A.N.

Answer: Both days are observances to honor those who have served in the military. Memorial Day, which is in May, particularly honors those who were killed during their service. Veterans Day honors all those who have served.

“Veterans Day is the day set aside to thank and honor ALL those who served honorably in the military — in wartime or peacetime,” according to the website of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “In fact, Veterans Day is largely intended to thank LIVING veterans for their service, to acknowledge that their contributions to our national security are appreciated, and to underscore the fact that all those who served — not only those who died — have sacrificed and done their duty.”

Q: Why is Veterans Day always on the same date instead of being a Monday like many other holidays?

J.S.