Bill Agapion of Greensboro served in the U.S. Army from 1944-46, during World War II. He left service with the rank of lieutenant. Here's his story:
"World War II combat infantry veteran from Greensboro. Graduated from Greensboro Senior (now Grimsley) High School in 1943.
"Went to the Citadel Military School in 1943.
"Entered the Army at Fort Bragg, NC, in 1944. Was in 182nd Infantry.
"Saw action in the Philippine Islands, Leyte and Cebu ...made the beach head in Cebu, first wave, fought in the hills near Cebu City until the Japanese surrendered in 1945.
"Got wounded — 3 purple hearts.
"Landed in Japan in August 1945, one of the first American Divisions in Tokyo, army of occupation.
"Attained the rank of second lieutenant.
"Entered UNC Chapel Hill, NC, 1946. Graduated 1947 with a BA degree. Completed 4 years of college in 2 years. Graduated with the class of 1947 with those who did not serve in the war. Got a law degree in 1952 and practiced law for 70 years in Greensboro."
