Dennis J. Creamer of Greensboro served from 1953-61 in the U.S. Army. His hometown at the time was Scranton, Penn., and he left service with the rank of staff sergeant. Here's his story:

"I returned Wednesday, October 12, from the Triad Honor Flight where 96 Veterans and their Guardians were flown from Greensboro to Washington, DC in honor of their prior military service. It was a day of celebration in Washington and especially in Greensboro when over 600 people welcomed us back.

"I volunteered to be drafted for two years in January 1953. I did 16 weeks of infantry training and then was shipped to Korea. I was assigned to a tank battalion and spent six months at the DMZ. There were two tanks and 10 people whose mission was to warn if the North Koreans were coming, to hold them off if possible and 'scram' back to the main line approximately 1 mile behind. Because of the point system, I returned to the US in December 1954 and was discharged in 1961.

"As a result of my service, my tuition for BS and MBA degrees was paid for by the GI Bill. As a retiree have also received two sets of hearing aids free of charge.

"I was honored as a Veteran on October 12 and thankful for all the benefits I received for my service. Also, It made a boy into a man."