Dewitt C. Thompson of Greensboro served in the U.S. Navy from 1950-54. He left service with the rank of aviation boatswains mate, third class. Here is an abbreviated version of his story, as told to former News & Record columnist Ned Harrison:

Thompson served in the Navy on the USS Boxer, a CV-21 aircraft carrier, in the Pacific and off the coast of Korea.

Before serving on the USS Boxer, Thompson was based at Barber’s Point Naval Air Station, near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where he helped operate a squadron of R-5D cargo planes to ferry Marines to Korea at the beginning of the war in 1950.

The base was a midflight refueling, maintenance and overnight stopover point if necessary.

On the USS Boxer, stationed off the coast of Korea in 1952 and 1953, Thompson focused on safety and rescue operations on the flight deck.

Thompson said the crew averaged three to five crashes per week on the flight deck, with fire involved in most rescues.

“I was involved in two major fires while the Boxer sailed in the war zone, and many lives were lost, including pilots, Navy crewmen, and Marines on board,” he recalled. “Because of bomb and other armament explosions, one of these fires lasted 14 hours, and by God’s help, the ship was saved.”

One time, he fell over the side of the carrier, 28 feet to a steel gun deck on the port side after midnight. He broke his arm and was knocked unconscious.

“When falling, my thought was, I was falling into the Sea of Japan, and never to be seen again, to be food for the sharks,” he recalled. “While falling, I asked God to save me. And He did.”