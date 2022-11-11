Ed Cobbler of Jamestown served in the U.S. Army for three years, starting in 1965, during the Vietnam War. Cobbler was a Winston-Salem resident at the time of his service, and his rank was sergeant E-5. Here's his story:

"I joined the U.S. Army in 1965 after graduating from high school in Winston-Salem, where I grew up. I volunteered to be an infantry soldier.

"After basic and infantry training, I was sent to Vietnam in April 1966, joining the 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Brigade, 5th Battalion, Charlie Company. We spent most of our time in the jungle on search and destroy missions involving many firefights.

"I contracted malaria and was sent to an Army hospital in Japan, almost dying. After three months, I returned to Charlie Company. I was on a helicopter enroute to join my company in the field. Before I arrived, my company was in a bad battle and we couldn't land. My platoon, 3rd, was ambushed and wiped out, 27 dead, one wounded, only survivor.

"Only by the grace of God am I here. I am truly a survivor. Thousands of bullets did not have my name.

"I spent three years in the Army, getting out as a sergeant E-5. I joined the Greensboro Police Department, 15 years, and then started ELC Investigative Services."