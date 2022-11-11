Edward N. LeFaivre Jr. of Greensboro served in the U.S. Army from Oct. 9, 1968 to May 14, 1970, including service during the Vietnam War. He was from Fairfax, Va., at the time of his service and left with the rank of sergeant E-5. Here's his story:

"Prior to entering the Army, I was attending the University of Maryland, College Park, MD, after previously attending a two year college. I had lost focus and became disinterested in school and volunteered for the draft.

"My Basic training was at Ft. Benning, GA, and my Advanced Infantry training took place at Ft. McClellan, AL. After a short leave, I was sent to Vietnam in March 1969 and was assigned as an Infantryman to the 199th Light Infantry Brigade, 4th Battalion, 12th Infantry, Company D. Subsequently, I became a Squad Leader and was promoted to Sergeant, E-5. During my time in Vietnam I was awarded the Bronze Star for Valor (Heroism in Ground Combat), the Air Medal (for completing 25 aerial missions over hostile territory) and three Army Commendation Medals. I also earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, which are earned by infantrymen who have come under fire. That, of course, included virtually all infantrymen in Vietnam I returned home in May 1970 and was honorably discharged.

"Thanks to the G.I. Bill, I finished up my education at Towson University, Towson, MD. While there I met my future wife, Marsha Gilbert, in a Recent American History class in 1970. The rest, as they say, is history. We became engaged and were married on November 18, 1972-this year will be our 50th.

"I had a career in the Federal Government, most of it as a Special Agent (Criminal Investigator) for the UDSHHS, OIG, Office of Investigations, primarily conducting investigations of fraud in government programs. I finished my career as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge, supervising Special Agents in NC and SC. After retiring I contracted with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Atlanta, GA, to assist that office on complex fraud cases, finally stopping at age 70."