Family connection inspired veterans' columnist

It has been a special blessing to interview veterans over the past 11 years and write their stories for the News & Record.
My thanks to the newspaper for giving ink to nearly 300 of those stories.
Had I known how to make a good sentence, I’d have begun writing about veterans 77 years earlier.
That’s when my brother joined the Marine Corps — the day after Pearl Harbor. He went for the Navy first but failed their physical exam. They told him to try the Marines, who took almost anybody. That would have been a good story.
Columns would have flowed about him serving as a Dauntless tailgunner on Guadalcanal, Munda and Bougainville.
Inasmuch as my brother and 16 first cousins served in the war, victory never was in doubt for me. However, the cost of victory loomed large when the sheriff hand-delivered a telegram to an uncle — his only son had fallen on Iwo Jima.
Memorial services for that Marine cousin in 1945 brought my first seriously broken heart. Services when his remains were returned to the States in 1948 were even sadder. In addition to an escort provided by the Marine Corps, my brother stood by the casket — both wore dress blues.
That day inoculated me to become a Marine.
I could make good sentences by that time, but those occasions would have been too sad to write about. The combat death of that cousin, plus the premature death of my brother — after serving during World War II and Korea — undoubtedly influenced me to write about veterans later in life.
So many veterans have shared their stories with me. So many readers have been encouraging. So many folks have provided referrals. All this, in the face of diminishing returns — less than 10 percent of the adult population are veterans nowadays.
Readers sometime ask if I know there were wars other than World War II. The response is affirmative. I ask them if they know about life expectancy tables?
History wasn’t my long suit in school, but when World War history is being taught by someone who served in the event, it is much more palatable.
It is obvious that history sometimes slips from our memories. It is natural that history is sometimes misinterpreted or misunderstood. It is dishonest when history is re-written.
Those factors caught Don Brady’s attention, too. A Korean War-era veteran, Brady is a long-time friend and encourager. His father was wounded during combat in World War I. Early in 2018, he suggested compiling my World War II columns into a book. He would underwrite the project, with the stipulation that each veteran featured in the book be given a gift book. Remaining books would be sold for a minimum donation of $20 to a veterans’ organization. American Heroes for NC was selected.
The first 500 copies of “Keep Their Stories Alive” sold out quickly, and more than 100 copies of the second 500-book batch have been sold. (Contact me or American Heroes for NC for purchasing information.)
The effect and influence of World War II during my childhood years has already been chronicled. Four years of peace-time active duty with the Marine Corps certainly affected me as well — mostly in maturation. College grades before military service were mostly Bs and Cs. Two college years after service garnered mostly As — plus a wife.
My strongest motivator to write veterans’ stories could have been our Navy son. Harry Jr. served in the Navy 29 years. Those years coincided with my early retirement from Sears, which allowed Martha and me opportunities to invest in his around-the-world Navy career — and help with his growing family.
Writing about veterans leaves me as the luckiest guy alive — the inadvertent, but fortunate messenger. Each message is more like a memoir. Each is unique. Each is a piece of our nation’s history and heritage. The elephant in the room of each message is the same — mortality.
Veterans Day 2018 carries special significance in that it is the 100th anniversary of the Armistice of World War I. Even so, every Veterans Day should be celebrated to the fullest. Enjoy our veterans — not only for their service to our country, but for what they have done for our country after their service.
And don’t wait for Memorial Day to memorialize those who did not come home. They gave their tomorrows for our todays.
Harry Thetford, a retired Sears store manager and the author of “Keep Their Stories Alive,” wrote a veterans column for the News & Record up until his death earlier this year.
