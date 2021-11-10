Family connection inspired veterans' columnist

It has been a special blessing to interview veterans over the past 11 years and write their stories for the News & Record.

My thanks to the newspaper for giving ink to nearly 300 of those stories.

Had I known how to make a good sentence, I’d have begun writing about veterans 77 years earlier.

That’s when my brother joined the Marine Corps — the day after Pearl Harbor. He went for the Navy first but failed their physical exam. They told him to try the Marines, who took almost anybody. That would have been a good story.

Columns would have flowed about him serving as a Dauntless tailgunner on Guadalcanal, Munda and Bougainville.

Inasmuch as my brother and 16 first cousins served in the war, victory never was in doubt for me. However, the cost of victory loomed large when the sheriff hand-delivered a telegram to an uncle — his only son had fallen on Iwo Jima.

Memorial services for that Marine cousin in 1945 brought my first seriously broken heart. Services when his remains were returned to the States in 1948 were even sadder. In addition to an escort provided by the Marine Corps, my brother stood by the casket — both wore dress blues.

That day inoculated me to become a Marine.