Fred Gregory, formerly of Greensboro, served in the U.S. Navy for three years and two and a half months starting in 1953. His rank was Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class. Here's his story:

"Sworn in the US Navy July 7, 1953, Atlanta, GA, for a minority enlistment (" Kiddie Cruise") at age 17 and to serve until 21st birthday. Active duty was 3 years, 2 months and 15 days.

"Korean War Armistice signed July 27, 1953.

"Boot camp at US Navy Training Center, San Diego.

"Reached rank of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class.

"My last 14 months was spent in Korea, assigned to a US Marine Corps unit.

"After release from Navy, attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on GI Bill. Graduated 1962.

"Lived in Greensboro for last 38 years."