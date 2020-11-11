Fred Gregory: Navy experience led to law enforcement career, chance to sate 'wanderlust' with trips to 52 countries

GREENSBORO — Fred Gregory isn't sure what life would have been like if he hadn't enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He knows that his time in the service gave him the opportunity to attend college, that it was a stepping stone for a 25-year career in a field he loved and that it brought about his passion of travel.
"I don’t have any regrets," Gregory, 85, said during an interview at his home in Greensboro on Friday. "It’s been a good ride."
Gregory said his father couldn't afford to send him to college and the GI Bill seemed like his best chance at higher education. He was still attending high school in Atlanta when he made the decision to enlist in 1953.
"But they wouldn’t take me until I finished high school."
With the Korean War still active, Gregory went from Atlanta to San Diego to a naval training center in July 1953. By the time he was in basic training, an armistice had been signed. After training at a hospital corps school in San Diego and then assignment to a naval hospital in Mare Island in California, Gregory went to Japan and then Korea where he spent the last 14 months of his three years, two months and 15 days in the service.
Boot camp was a "little rough," Gregory said, but nothing he couldn't handle. It was the only time he set foot on an actual boat during his time in the Navy.
"It was an exact replica of a destroyer escort," Gregory said, "but it was out there buried in cement on the parade field for training."
He joked that they called it the "USS Never Sails."
"Every morning we’d have a white cap inspection," he recalled. "You’d pull your white cap off and if there was a dirt ring in there, you were punished somehow. We would have a chow hat — one that was dirty — or we’d take a clean hat and put toilet paper around it so we could pass the white cap inspection."
Gregory served as a Navy corpsman assigned to the Marine Corps. Officially, he was a hospital corpsman second class, or a medical specialist. He'd had to make the decision during recruitment what his MOS — military occupational specialty — code would be.
"They were needing a lot of corpsman because they were being killed at a faster rate than the actual troops, so I said, ‘OK, I’ll go for that,'" he said. "I can’t really articulate why I chose that, but I did."
Gregory said his "hooch," or living quarters, had a red cross on it to indicate that it was a medical unit, which translated to "don't bomb it."
He never saw a person die, never saw any major injuries. He was in charge of inoculations and would even give rabies vaccinations to the dogs some of the guys in the unit kept as pets. Most days were pretty similar.
"Get up in the morning, wait for something to happen, someone to need some stitches ... or treat an STD. There was plenty of that," he said.
He completed his service of just over three years and went on to attend UNC-Chapel Hill, marrying his wife, Sandra, during college, just six months after they'd met. The pair raised two daughters together and were married for over 60 years before her death in September. After graduating in 1962, he soon began a long career in law enforcement with the Drug Enforcement Administration, his dream job.
With the DEA, Gregory saw even more of the world, traveling on the government's dime to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey. He retired in 1990 after 25 years with the DEA, then spent eight years working for the Drug Tax Division of the N.C. Department of Revenue. After that, he traveled as much as he could.
He said he's done with his travels, but has set foot in 52 countries throughout his life. It was the time spent in Japan and Korea that gave him his "taste for wanderlust."
Throughout his life and career with the DEA, which resulted in him being awarded the state's Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Gregory said he carried with him lessons he learned from his time in the Navy.
"It taught me neatness, cleanliness, orderliness. If you put some clothes on the drying line, they had to be tied in a certain knot," he said. "... To this day, I carry that with me."
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!