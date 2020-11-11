Fred Gregory: Navy experience led to law enforcement career, chance to sate 'wanderlust' with trips to 52 countries

"Get up in the morning, wait for something to happen, someone to need some stitches ... or treat an STD. There was plenty of that," he said.

He completed his service of just over three years and went on to attend UNC-Chapel Hill, marrying his wife, Sandra, during college, just six months after they'd met. The pair raised two daughters together and were married for over 60 years before her death in September. After graduating in 1962, he soon began a long career in law enforcement with the Drug Enforcement Administration, his dream job.

With the DEA, Gregory saw even more of the world, traveling on the government's dime to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Egypt, Morocco and Turkey. He retired in 1990 after 25 years with the DEA, then spent eight years working for the Drug Tax Division of the N.C. Department of Revenue. After that, he traveled as much as he could.

He said he's done with his travels, but has set foot in 52 countries throughout his life. It was the time spent in Japan and Korea that gave him his "taste for wanderlust."

Throughout his life and career with the DEA, which resulted in him being awarded the state's Order of the Long Leaf Pine, Gregory said he carried with him lessons he learned from his time in the Navy.

"It taught me neatness, cleanliness, orderliness. If you put some clothes on the drying line, they had to be tied in a certain knot," he said. "... To this day, I carry that with me."

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.