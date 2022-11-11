George Garey of Greensboro served in the U.S. Air Force for 25 years including during the Vietnam War. Garey, whose hometown at the time of service was North East, Maryland, left military service with the rank of lieutenant colonel. Here's his story:

"Graduated from West Point 1953. Twenty-five percent of class went into Air Force as there was no Air Force Academy at that time. After flying school, attended F-86 gunnery school at Nellis AFB, near Las Vegas, then assigned to Air Force Academy as Air Training Officer to help supervise first two cadet classes which started at Denver while Colorado Springs site was under construction.

"Next, flew F-100 at Seymour Johnson AFB near Goldsboro and RAF Lakenheath in England. F-104 Starfighter Instructor Pilot training German students at Luke AFB, AZ. Attended Air Force Institute of Technology to get Master's Degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Flew 133 F-100 ground support combat missions, 1968 (Phan Rang AB), and worked at 7th Air Force HQ War Plans 1969 (Saigon) Vietnam.

"Wind Tunnel Test Director at Arnold Engineering Development Center, Tullahoma, TN. Student at Defense Language Institute. Advisor, Military Group, Guatemala. Deputy Director, Structures Division, Air Force Flight Dynamics Laboratory, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. Retired 1978."