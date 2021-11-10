Griffin served as communications specialist in the Army before turning to biology research specialist as a civilian

Griffin grew up in a military family. Her father, uncles and some of her aunts all served. She was born at Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, where her dad was a drill sergeant at the time. As a child, she moved from post to post, living on bases in Germany, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina.

“My dad was a career military man, 26 years in the Army,” Griffin says. “It’s just kind of what we do. In my family, if you don’t know what you want to do after high school, it’s always, ‘Well, go sign up for four years. You might find work you like, you never know.’”

Griffin joined the National Guard after high school at Mount Tabor and the N.C. School of Science and Math, then transferred to the regular Army.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As a communications specialist in the signal corps, she handled network switch operations, voice and data networks at Fort Leonard Wood, in overseas tours of duty in South Korea, Kuwait and Iraq, then finally at Fort Stewart in Georgia.

Griffin is a combat veteran. Third Infantry Division was the tip of the spear in 2003, not quite two years after the Sept. 11 attacks.