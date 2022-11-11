John J. Sullivan Jr. of Greensboro served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962-1967 during the Vietnam War. Sullivan, whose hometown at the time was Huntsville, Ala., left military service with the rank of first lieutenant. Here's his story:

"I entered the University of Alabama following high school graduation and every male was required to take ROTC which I did. I took a break from college and worked at Yellowstone National Park and Chrysler Missile Div before returning to the university to get a BA degree in History and English in 1961. For some reason I did not plan on the military. But, about four days after my graduation, the draft board sent me a letter to come for my physical!

"I went shortly to the Air Force recruiting office and enlisted to attend Officer Training School. Following graduation, I went to Intelligence School and later to northern Japan for my first assignment with the 39th Air Div. I was deployed to Vietnam with a Recon unit as an officer to brief and debrief air crews photographing the country. I went 4 times for 3 months each and later went for 4 months to work with the 2nd Air Div to plan the major build up of troops and war effort. I left Vietnam in December 1985 and was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal.

"We lived in downtown Saigon and our main concern was personal safety traveling back and forth to the base. Small gangs of children would attack single officers in uniform and out of uniform to get ballpoint pens and or cigarettes. With the air crews I was housed in a small villa, but on my return trip, I shared an apartment in the downtown area in a 3-story wooden building with metal bars over the windows. If there had been a fire none of the families or officers would have gotten out."