Jones was part of peacekeeping force in Lebanon in 1982

“If I had been there during the bombing, I would have been up the hill from the building that was hit,” Jones said.

When Jones returned to the U.S. he was sent to Washington, D.C., where he got the opportunity to go to the Naval Legal Service Office in Norfolk, Va., as a prosecutor and legal assistance attorney.

“We had an informal lawyer exchange program where a Navy lawyer would serve in a Navy legal office and a Marine would serve in a Marine legal office,” Jones said.

Jones said his work wasn’t very exciting.

“Most of the time I was doing investigation. My specialty ended up being adultery,” he said with a laugh.

In 1993 he became active in the Marine Corps Reserve, serving on inactive duty as a drilling reservist and as an attorney on demand.

“I was frequently called back into active duty to help out for two or three weeks or whatever the project required,” Jones said.

After 30 years, Jones retired from the Marines in 2011 as a colonel. He also put away his briefcase.

“Once I got out of the military, I had no desire to practice law as a civilian,” Jones said.