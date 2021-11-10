Jones was part of peacekeeping force in Lebanon in 1982

In the summer of 1982, Marine Corps 1st Lt. Charles Jones found himself on the roof of a building in Beirut, Lebanon. He doesn’t remember why he went up on the roof, but said it was probably to see part of the city from a high vantage point.
“I thought to myself, this is not a smart thing to do,” he said. “I was easy sniper bait.”
That was because the city was in a cease-fire after the bloody six-year Lebanese Civil War.
Greensboro resident Jones, now 67, was part of a Marine and Navy peacekeeping force deployed to help Palestinian withdrawal from Lebanon after the conflict. The mission was part of a multinational force that oversaw the effort. Jones said he was the first Marine lawyer ashore when 800 U.S. Marines landed. He was there as the legal adviser to the commander of the 32nd and 22nd Marine Amphibious Units.
The commander in the field has a lawyer attached to him, Jones said.
Things were relatively peaceful until his second deployment to Beirut in 1983, when a car bomb at the U.S. Embassy killed 63 people, including 17 Americans.
“I had just been there one to two weeks before the bombing. I remember cashing a check at the embassy,” Jones said.
Not long after his deployment ended, a Lebanese terrorist managed to drive a truck loaded with explosives into the U.S. Marine barracks, killing 241 U.S. military personnel.
“If I had been there during the bombing, I would have been up the hill from the building that was hit,” Jones said.
When Jones returned to the U.S. he was sent to Washington, D.C., where he got the opportunity to go to the Naval Legal Service Office in Norfolk, Va., as a prosecutor and legal assistance attorney.
“We had an informal lawyer exchange program where a Navy lawyer would serve in a Navy legal office and a Marine would serve in a Marine legal office,” Jones said.
Jones said his work wasn’t very exciting.
“Most of the time I was doing investigation. My specialty ended up being adultery,” he said with a laugh.
In 1993 he became active in the Marine Corps Reserve, serving on inactive duty as a drilling reservist and as an attorney on demand.
“I was frequently called back into active duty to help out for two or three weeks or whatever the project required,” Jones said.
After 30 years, Jones retired from the Marines in 2011 as a colonel. He also put away his briefcase.
“Once I got out of the military, I had no desire to practice law as a civilian,” Jones said.
Instead, he became an author, writing three books about World War II. Of particular interest was men who had received the Medal of Honor after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He found out about those men while in Oahu on reserve duty. He wrote a book about the subject. Another book is about the Battle of Iwo Jima. He met several survivors at the 50th reunion of the battle.