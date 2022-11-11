Keith Bowman of Greensboro served in the U.S. Air Force from 1957-59. He left service with the rank of captain. Here is his story:

"This is not a war story nor one of courage. It is simply a remembrance of an event that happened to some of us while we were on active duty in the military.

"At Andrews AFB I was a flightline maintenance, personnel and supply officer. Our purpose was to keep B-25s serviced for the accumulation of flight time by pilots from the Pentagon, primarily.

"During the 'Cold War,' when there were only 48 states and 48 stars in the flag, my first assignment after flight school at Bainbridge Air Base was to Andrews AFB near Washington, D.C.

"An early directive from command named me to serve with 47 other bachelor lieutenants, 12 from each of the four services, to escort, one each, of 48 young ladies representing their state in the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington. The field of operation would be five nights of banquets at various hotels and other duties during the day. Entertainment would be provided by Wayne Newton.

"Arriving early on Monday, all of us faced the prospect of the pairing. It was simpler than I imagined. We were separated by gender and grouped into two large rooms. The men were lined up by height with each one standing tall. The ladies did the same. When the doors were opened, the lines came out parallel and the couples were created. For better or worse. The lady to your right became your date for all official and formal activities. You might visualize the jostling for a more compatible line position that took place during the off time. Thank heavens for informality."