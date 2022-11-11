Locke Clifford of Greensboro

“The day before I got to Vietnam, a JAG Captain had to be helicoptered to the American Army Hospital at Camp Zama, Japan for a medical problem. On the day I arrived, the U.S. Army needed a lawyer more than it needed an infantry officer. Therefore, instead of being sent to the Mekong Delta to fight the NVA and Viet Cong, I got assigned to the JAG office to prosecute and defend US soldiers being court-martialed for everything from AWOL to first degree murder. A psychiatrist at the mental hospital unit helped me realize the trauma that was being inflicted on many 18-year-old draftees when they were required to go from being high school kids to being trained for heavy combat. My specialty became getting “medical discharges” for soldiers who were severely traumatized. I got a letter from one of them who thanked me for saving his life."