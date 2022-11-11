Max Connell of Greensboro served eight years in the U.S. Navy from 1952-60 (four years active and four in Reserves) including during the Korean War. He left service with the rank of petty officer, second class. Here's his story:

"During my tour in the Navy our LST (a tank-landing ship) sailed to many ports. I will only tell just this one.

"We had returned from Korea and docked in San Diego. The crew noticed thick pieces of iron being welded to the ship. The captain advised us that we were on our way to Alaska and the iron was to break through the ice. We were to deliver oil and gas to troops stationed at Point Barrow (a few degrees from the North Pole), average temp 40 degrees below zero.

"Our route was to be several miles off the Russian coast and through the Aleutian Islands. When we got through the islands, our ship came to an abrupt stop. We were not moving at all. We discovered the stern hawser (the thick rope that’s used to moor the ship) had been dragging and eventually wrapped itself around the propeller. The only way to get underway again was to cut the hawser away from the propeller. I saw a diver, dressed in heavy underwater gear, in the water several feet below the surface and with a hacksaw cut the rope away so we could get underway again. Success! We delivered our material and with the help of ice breaker "North Wind" began our return voyage.

"I am proud to have been a Navy veteran. Also, very pleased with the Korean Military Medal awarded me."