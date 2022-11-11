Michael T. Leary of Greensboro served in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-70. He was from Wheaton, Ill., at the time of his service and left with a rank of staff sergeant. Here's his story:

"My story is not unique nor am I any kind of a hero. I just did what was asked of me by my country.

"I trained as a administrative specialist for the Air Training Command at Williams AFB, Chandler Arizona, a pilot training base during the Viet Nam war. The experience that affected me and really changed my life was serving as an Honor Guard during funerals for fallen service men.

"While I was holding the American flag over the coffin of a young 18 year old sailor, the 21 gun salute began. His mother who was seated directly behind me started to cry, or wail in grief. You will never forget the tears of a mother for her son whose life was cut short by anything, especially killed in war. His father wandered the cemetery saying why was it his son who had to die. Why wasn't it me that could have taken his place?

"Why was I spared and others perished? I was determined to fulfill my destiny what ever it was. My first was to be selected Airmen of the Quarter, usually given to airplane mechanics. I started back to college and finishing on the GI bill. my wife, then a student nurse, was an inspiration and knew of my drive. We were married for over 51 years and bought homes through the GI bill in hopes of jobs for people. I trained as a instructor for motivating people in public speaking, leadership, and realizing their potential. My wife was a nurse, helping so many people for the 45 years she worked.

"Our objective was to give back to our communities and country the best we could.

"Now that I am retired, but my wife passed away, we can say we made a contribution."