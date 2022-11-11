Neil Covington of Greensboro served in the U.S. Navy from 1953-57, during the Korean War. He left the service with the rank of petty officer, first class. Here's his story:

"After basic training (boot camp) in San Diego, Calif., I was assigned to the MSS Shenandoah AD 26, a repair and supply ship for destroyers, home port Norfolk, Va. the engine room was my duty station.

"The ship was in port a lot. I still had plenty of time at sea. I never got seasick.

"We trained at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, twice. We made one trip to Quebec, Canada. One to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"The Shenandoah served with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea. We docked in Spain, France, Italy, Greece, Algeria and Lebanon, also a trip to Jerusalem.

"My last 7 months I was on the USS John R. Pierce-DD753, a destroyer (tin can). Wile serving with the Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea, a 5-inch twin gun mount exploded (four of nine who were injured died) ... I was safe in the engine room.

"We returned to the U.S. for repairs."