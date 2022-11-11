Randy F. Stoner of Greensboro served as a Marine from 1987-91, during Desert Storm. Stoner, who lived in New Jersey at the time of his service, held the rank of corporal. Here's his story:

"My name is Randy F. Stoner, former Reconnaissance Marine and Veteran of Desert Storm. In 1988, I met Angela Dell’Aglio in our home state of New Jersey over Christmas break, and we were engaged six months later.

"Forty-five days before our big day, on August 8, 1990, I called and said: 'I am not at liberty to answer any questions; get the next flight out; we're getting married tomorrow.'

"August 10, 1990:

"0800 - blood test

"1000 - marriage license

"1200 - pastor

"1400 - military ID

"1500 - joint checking and savings

"1600 - 'Who will your pallbearers be?'

"My unit deployed to Kuwait, and Angela returned to New Jersey to unravel our wedding plans. She returned to my base in Kanoehe Bay, HI for camaraderie and support. My unit, A Co 3rd Recon, faced the only ground war in Desert Storm at Khafji.

"Angela recalls her conversation with God during travel, "If this is Your will for my life, okay." I returned in April of 1991, and we renewed our vows. There are times God winks at us. He used the time and talents of friends we made in Hawaii to throw a wedding beyond our wildest dreams. That is a story for another day.

"Our favorite part about these memories is giving God the glory when we share it."