Reggie Goodwin of Greensboro

Reginald L. Goodwin served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 6, 1985 until Aug. 31, 1988. He lived in Winston-Salem at the time of his service and held the rank of captain. Here is his story:

"After graduating from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University in 1984 with an undergraduate in Engineering Physics, I entered the U.S. Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. I trained at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi, as a Communications-Computer Systems Officer, exposed to ARPANET, the Internet’s infancy. I had a TS/SCI clearance, working for the 12th Tactical Intelligence Squadron and 602 Tactical Air Control Center Squadron, involved in operations in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, and South America. I received Outstanding Ratings in the Unit Effectiveness Inspection from HQ TAC in Computer Systems, Cryptography, and Technical Control, as well as Outstanding for the Bergstrom Base Honor Guard. As the services were downsizing in the late 80s, I left to work in the semiconductor industry at IBM, Motorola, Advanced Micro Devices, and Applied Materials. I returned to my alma mater in 2017 to pursue a Master’s and Ph.D. in Nanoengineering."