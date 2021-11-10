Riley served in Army Reserves as dentist, including stint in former Iraqi base in Baghdad

During his service, former U.S. Army Reservist Steven Riley got a lot of mouth. Not from officers berating him, but from looking into the open mouths of patients.
Riley was a general dentist who not only saw to the dental needs of military personnel, but also trained dental assistants.
Riley, a civilian practitioner in Florida, enlisted in the Army Reserve in 2000 when the Army was offering a good deal on pay for dentists and physicians. Riley figured the extra pay would help support his college-age kids.
“I had just turned 49 in 2000. They were willing to take people that old because the Army was short on their numbers of medical personnel,” said Riley, 70, now a Browns Summit resident.
But it wasn’t just for the money.
“My commitment was for seven years, but I did 14 because I enjoyed the service. And the people were just fantastic,” Riley said.
Riley entered as a captain and was assigned to the 7201st Medical Service Unit, which consisted of a variety of health service professionals including dentists, physicians, nurses, and EMS personnel.
“My primary job in the Reserve unit was to teach soldiers to be dental assistants,” Riley said.
Riley was required to learn how to use a 9mm pistol and an M16 rifle. Neither were really needed during his first mandatory three-month active-duty deployment at Fort Stewart in Georgia where he treated soldiers at the base’s clinic. But knowing how to use a firearm was comforting during his second active-duty deployment in 2009 when he went to wartime Iraq. He was stationed at Camp Taji, a former Iraqi base.
“I was in a very secure, generally very protected facility,” Riley said.
Nevertheless, the occasional mortar round made its way into the base.
“I never had one that come in close enough that I saw an explosion or had any shrapnel, but I could feel the vibration,” Riley said.
He was assigned to the base’s detention center. In addition to treating the guards at the center, he treated Iraqi prisoners. He said they were cooperative and appreciative.
“Some of them had never seen a dentist or gotten any dental treatment. This one fellow said, ‘I really appreciate what you’re doing for me, sir. I feel a little embarrassed about what I did. It was the only way I could find to feed my family.’ I always remember that,” Riley said.
The day he was to leave, a sandstorm delayed the helicopter that was to take him to the airport in Baghdad. So, he hitched a ride with a convoy that had come in to supply the base. That was the only time he loaded his military-issued 9mm pistol.
“As we left the secure perimeter and got out onto the open road, the vehicle I was in kept breaking down and pulling over to the side of the road,” Riley said.
Being out in the open road made the convoy a target. It was the most dangerous moment of Riley’s deployment in Iraq.
“One of the soldiers would go up into the turret and scan and I’m thinking here I am stranded,” Riley said.
He was grateful for the soldiers in the convoy. What was supposed to be a two-hour trip turned into nearly four.
For Riley’s last 11 years in the Reserve, he treated patients at the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Gainesville, Fla., and was the director of residency there before retiring. About a month later he was honorably discharged as a lieutenant colonel in 2015.
He’s grateful for the soldiers and other people he met throughout his service.
“Some of them became lifelong friends,” Riley said. “We stay in touch through Facebook, including the commanders of my unit. Just wonderful, great dedicated people.”