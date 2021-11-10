Riley served in Army Reserves as dentist, including stint in former Iraqi base in Baghdad

“I was in a very secure, generally very protected facility,” Riley said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nevertheless, the occasional mortar round made its way into the base.

“I never had one that come in close enough that I saw an explosion or had any shrapnel, but I could feel the vibration,” Riley said.

He was assigned to the base’s detention center. In addition to treating the guards at the center, he treated Iraqi prisoners. He said they were cooperative and appreciative.

“Some of them had never seen a dentist or gotten any dental treatment. This one fellow said, ‘I really appreciate what you’re doing for me, sir. I feel a little embarrassed about what I did. It was the only way I could find to feed my family.’ I always remember that,” Riley said.

The day he was to leave, a sandstorm delayed the helicopter that was to take him to the airport in Baghdad. So, he hitched a ride with a convoy that had come in to supply the base. That was the only time he loaded his military-issued 9mm pistol.

“As we left the secure perimeter and got out onto the open road, the vehicle I was in kept breaking down and pulling over to the side of the road,” Riley said.