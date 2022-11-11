Rodney Dawson, the education curator at the Greensboro History Museum, served in the U.S. Army from 1989-1992. Here's his story:

Dawson worked in the "Army’s First Infantry Division, popularly called the Big Red One. Working as a quartermaster in logistics and supply, he drove a two-and-a-half ton vehicle known as a 'deuce and a half.' He endured desert sandstorms and 130-degree heat. He came to regard sand in his food as 'seasoning.'

"Dawson’s first year of military service was in Korea where he was watching Monday night football when he learned that Saddam Hussein had invaded Kuwait. He realized that soon he would be going to the Persian Gulf conflict and would eventually sport a combat patch on his shoulder.

"This three-year military interlude was a reset of his life for Dawson. His first attempt at college on an athletic scholarship had not gone well. In the Army, he came to realize that with the support of his active-duty comrades, he could accomplish anything to which he set his mind.

"Dawson also came to value the personal contacts he made — a dairy farmer from upstate New York who had never shaken the hand of a Black man before and an Iraqi man who had studied in Kansas before the war. He learned that all humans have much in common and share the same goals in life. 'All people, no matter how different they may seem, care about their families, their safety and their communities,' he believes.

"Not all the skills Dawson acquired while on active duty directly transferred to his post-military life. But his 'can do' attitude has carried him through subsequent jobs as a behavior support liaison with exceptional children, as a media specialist in Rockingham County Schools and an instructional technologist at a charter school. Along the way, he has earned advanced degrees in educational/instructional technology.

"These days Dawson calls on his experiences in the Army and in the classroom to expand the reach of the Greensboro History Museum beyond the visitors who walk in the door.

“'I used my love of technology to start a podcast called History Notes. It’s an educational resource for K-12 teachers, for educators at institutions of high learning and also for parents who are homeschooling their children,' he said.

"Through the Museum’s podcasts and webinars, Dawson is sharing with the community the kinds of stories he has always wanted to tell — the stories of underrepresented, marginalized and undervalued people who go on to make a difference in the community."