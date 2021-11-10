Stewart served as small weapons instructor during Vietnam

As a Marine staff sergeant and small arms instructor during the Vietnam War, Douglas Stewart knew some of the men he trained might not come back alive. Still, he was dedicated to giving each of them the skills to survive.
“I often wonder if I saved one life,” he said. “God knows.”
Stewart said he wanted to be in what he considers the best fighting branch of the U.S. military. So, he joined the Marines and became an infantryman.
“My dad was in the Navy, but I wanted to be in the Marines,” said Stewart, 77, of High Point.
Stewart took a job at the Little Creek Amphibious Base in Virginia. From 1965 to 1968, he trained all Navy personnel on the Eastern Seaboard to defend themselves in combat.
“Our mission was twofold — to get them in shape to go to war and give them an introduction and instruction to use small arms,” he said.
In all kinds of weather, Stewart trained corpsmen, Navy SEALs, and even officers who outranked him. He said he treated everyone the same.
“I was very respectful to my officers, but when they had instruction from me, they did what I asked them to do and they respected me for that,” Stewart said.
Part of his regimen for those he instructed included physical training and he was a tough instructor, so much so that he got the nickname Bulldog.
But it was the Navy corpsmen Stewart recalls having the most respect for.
“I’ve always applauded the Navy corpsmen because they fought right beside us with so much bravery. Their mission was to save the life of a Marine. I’ve always taken my hat off and saluted those,” corpsmen, Stewart said.
Stewart’s four-year stint in the Marines wasn’t all spent on a base. In 1965, an uprising in the Dominican Republic threatened the safety of foreign civilians. Having been promoted to communications, he was deployed with the 2nd Battalion to assist the 82nd Airborne during the mission.
“Our focus was to evacuate all American citizens and get them out of harm’s way,” Stewart said.
They landed in Santa Domingo where they set up operations at the University of Santa Domingo.
“We dug up the whole campus to establish a command post,” Stewart said.
In addition to communicating with commanding officers, Stewart said he went door to door checking the identifications of sheltered civilians. Though the situation was tense, Stewart said he never felt he was in danger. But the intervention did result in U.S. casualties.
“We lost 44 folks; God bless them. But none from our battalion,” Stewart said.
As Stewart reflects on his service, he said he has learned a lot.
“It’s extremely hard and difficult emotionally and physically for men and women to fight wars when they don’t agree with the situation. But you take an oath,” he said.
He said his respect for other servicemen never wavers.
“They are all volunteers and that takes dedication and bravery,” Stewart said. “I’m so grateful to them.”