Stewart served as small weapons instructor during Vietnam

As a Marine staff sergeant and small arms instructor during the Vietnam War, Douglas Stewart knew some of the men he trained might not come back alive. Still, he was dedicated to giving each of them the skills to survive.

“I often wonder if I saved one life,” he said. “God knows.”

Stewart said he wanted to be in what he considers the best fighting branch of the U.S. military. So, he joined the Marines and became an infantryman.

“My dad was in the Navy, but I wanted to be in the Marines,” said Stewart, 77, of High Point.

Stewart took a job at the Little Creek Amphibious Base in Virginia. From 1965 to 1968, he trained all Navy personnel on the Eastern Seaboard to defend themselves in combat.

“Our mission was twofold — to get them in shape to go to war and give them an introduction and instruction to use small arms,” he said.

In all kinds of weather, Stewart trained corpsmen, Navy SEALs, and even officers who outranked him. He said he treated everyone the same.

“I was very respectful to my officers, but when they had instruction from me, they did what I asked them to do and they respected me for that,” Stewart said.