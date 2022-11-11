Thomas Adin Gibbs of High Point

Thomas Adin Gibbs served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1942-46 during World War II. He lived in Greensboro, but was working in Tucson, Arizona, when he signed up. He left service with the rank of staff sergeant. Here's his story:

"At age 19, Tom Gibbs took a draft deferring job in Tucson, Arizona, working on the PT-5 Ryan Trainer aircraft. Wanting to be involved in the war effort, he joined the US Marine Corps in 1942.

"After boot camp, Gibbs was assigned as an aircraft mechanic to Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, near Irvine, Calif. He quickly achieved PFC stripes and became Crew Chief by quickly repairing the Commanding Officer’s personal plane, a PT-5 Ryan Trainer. He was approved for flight training, however the flight school closed as no more pilots were needed.

"Gibbs volunteered for overseas service, reported to Green Island, north of Guadalcanal and was assigned to the F4U Corsair squadron briefly before the squadron left for the US.

"He was reassigned as Crew Chief to the Dauntless Dive Bomber squadron in Hollandia, New Guinea and then to Mindanao, Philippines.

"Preparing to invade Japan, his squadron was relocated to the northern coast, Laoag City, Philippines. They received word that the atomic bomb had been dropped and plans for attack were aborted.

"Pilots and crew chiefs flew their new Curtiss SB2C Dive Bombers to Okinawa, Japan and then to Tsingtao, China for occupation duty.

"Returned to the US and was discharged in 1946.

Gibbs, a lifelong resident and manufacturing business owner in Greensboro, now lives at Pennybyrn in High Point.