Thomas Black of Greensboro

"I’m Thomas (Tom) Black, a Greensboro native, who served in the US Navy from December 1966 to December 1970. My winter boot camp experience at the Naval Training Center in Great Lakes, IL, was a cold one. After storekeepers’ school in Rhode Island, I went to Da Nang, South Vietnam, where I served in the naval supply depot. I was there during the Tet Offensive of 68. After Da Nang I returned to Greensboro on leave, married, and went with my bride to Scotland and duty on the USS Simon Lake AS-33, a submarine tender in Holy Loch. Submarines came along side for repair and resupply. In 1970 the Simon Lake was sent to the shipyards in Bremerton, WA for upgrades. I was onboard when our 644’ ship went through the Panama Canal. In December of 1970, with rank of SK2, I was honorably discharged, glad to have served."