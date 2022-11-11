Thomas N. Causey of Greensboro

At the end of his service, he wanted to make the Army his career. Before re-enlisting he was asked how long had it been since he was home and did he want to go home and then re-enlist or re-enlist and then go home. He chose to go home first but once he returned to Greensboro, he saw the prettiest woman he ever had seen and, according to him, the rest is history. He currently resides in Greensboro, has been married for 68 years and has two children, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.