Webster served during the tense Cold War era, including getting stuck in Hawaii during the Cuban Missile Crisis

One of the things that stands out most in Webster’s mind when he reflects on his military service is the bomber pilot he met while stationed at Dow. Woody Farmer, who was Black, was also from North Carolina and had played football at N.C. A&T. The two became good friends. When civil rights protests were held in Greensboro, Webster said some of his acquaintances on the base asked him what he thought about the movement to end segregation.

“I said, ‘What do you think my feelings are when Woody comes to me every Wednesday and we go downtown to eat clam chowder?’ They didn’t ask me anymore questions,” Webster said.

While still in the Air Force, Farmer was killed in an aircraft crash in North Carolina.

“He would’ve become a general. He was a great guy. I still mourn for him,” Webster said.

Webster said that after his wife’s death a few years ago, he found out about a young soldier killed in the Vietnam War who was buried near his wife’s grave. He heard how the family of the soldier lamented the young man was never given an honorable burial. Even though he never went to Vietnam, Webster said he has always been troubled at the way veterans of the war were treated. Webster joined the family at the young man’s graveside one day and he played Taps on an electronic bugle.

“Every Memorial Day I have gone over there and played Taps at his grave.”