Webster served during the tense Cold War era, including getting stuck in Hawaii during the Cuban Missile Crisis

In April 1960, when 1st Lt. Jackson “Jack” Webster walked into the JAG office at Dow Air Force base in Bangor, Maine, he exclaimed, “Is it always this damn cold here!”
Webster said his colorful entrance set a tone where his fellow servicemen came to appreciate him as a beloved “character.”
He wasn’t long out of Wake Forest law school when he found out he was about to be drafted into the Army. So, the Madison native volunteered to be a JAG officer in the U.S. Air Force and was sent to Dow, a Strategic Air Command base equipped with B-52 Stratofortress bombers loaded with nuclear weapons. Those bombers were there for a reason. The weather wasn’t the only thing that was chilly in New England. So were relations between the United States and Russia.
“This was at the height of the Cold War. It was really frightening,” said Webster, who is now 87 and still lives in Madison.
Webster recalls the base being on high alert when a U.S. U-2 spy plane was shot down by the Soviet Air Defense while on a mission over Soviet territory.
“Messages were coming from the Pentagon to the commanders, and I had to deliver them. They were all in code,” Webster said.
Webster said another tense time was when the Soviets started building the Berlin Wall.
“There was a lot of fear that we were going to get into a war over that,” Webster recalls.
In 1961, Webster was transferred to South Korea for 13 months. While stationed there he was an aide for peace talks between North and South Korea following the Korean War.
“They wanted a legal officer there,” Webster said.
When he was transferred out of Korea and headed back to the United States, Webster was promoted to captain and found himself waylaid at a base in Hawaii. The base seemed unusually busy. He noticed sandbags and machine guns being placed on top of the headquarters and he was told to go to the supply depot and get a gun.
“We were in a red alert, and we didn’t know what was going on. My commander said, ‘You will know tonight when the president talks to the United States,” Webster remembers.
That night President John F. Kennedy went on national television to say the Soviets had deployed missiles in Cuba. The month-long threat became known as the Cuban Missile Crisis. Webster wasn’t going home.
“I was told by my commander, ‘Capt. Webster, your duty has been extended indefinitely,’ ” he said.
Six weeks later when the crisis ended peacefully, Webster finally went home. Following discharge, he went back into private law practice in Madison and later became the town’s attorney. He retired in 2014.
One of the things that stands out most in Webster’s mind when he reflects on his military service is the bomber pilot he met while stationed at Dow. Woody Farmer, who was Black, was also from North Carolina and had played football at N.C. A&T. The two became good friends. When civil rights protests were held in Greensboro, Webster said some of his acquaintances on the base asked him what he thought about the movement to end segregation.
“I said, ‘What do you think my feelings are when Woody comes to me every Wednesday and we go downtown to eat clam chowder?’ They didn’t ask me anymore questions,” Webster said.
While still in the Air Force, Farmer was killed in an aircraft crash in North Carolina.
“He would’ve become a general. He was a great guy. I still mourn for him,” Webster said.
Webster said that after his wife’s death a few years ago, he found out about a young soldier killed in the Vietnam War who was buried near his wife’s grave. He heard how the family of the soldier lamented the young man was never given an honorable burial. Even though he never went to Vietnam, Webster said he has always been troubled at the way veterans of the war were treated. Webster joined the family at the young man’s graveside one day and he played Taps on an electronic bugle.
“Every Memorial Day I have gone over there and played Taps at his grave.”